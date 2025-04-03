CBS' Deborah Norville reveals real reason for surprise departure after 30 years at Inside Edition

Deborah Norville explained why she is stepping down as anchor from Inside Edition after 30 years.

The two-time Emmy winner, 66, shared the news of her departure on the CBS show on April 2, revealing that not even a "lovely offer" enticed her to stay after three decades at the helm.

WATCH: Deborah Norville announces surprise departure from Inside Edition after 30 years

While she didn't give specifics about her next move, she did confess that a commitment to the show interfered with her future plans.

Deborah also took to Instagram to reveal that she was motivated to step down largely in part to her family, husband Karl Wellner and their three children Nick, Kyle, and Mikaela.

"30 years doing anything is quite the milestone and after 30 years anchoring Inside Edition, it's time to do something new," she began.

"I have declined the offer to continue at IE and will move on at the end of this season. It's been an amazing ride and I will leave with gratitude for the people I have worked with and for – and the viewers who have watched."

© CBS Deborah Norville anchored Inside Edition for 30 years

Deborah continued: "Twice before I made career moves for personal reasons (Chicago to NBC News in NY, CBS News to Inside Edition) and they were the right decisions.

"This decision is also motivated by family… and I know it it's a good one. There's lots more to come from me… just from a new place."

Addressing viewers on Wednesday's show, she said: "It has been such an honor and privilege to be here at Inside Edition for all these years.

"A milestone like this is a time for reflection, and on reflection, I have decided that now is the time to move on from Inside Edition. They made me a lovely offer to stay, but there are things I'd like to do and places I want to do them that continuing here doesn’t permit.

© CBS Deborah was motivated to leave largely because of her family

"At the end of the season, I'll be moving on. I've got some exciting things in the works, which I'll talk about later, but what I want to say now is what a privilege it's been to lead Inside Edition for all these years."

She concluded: "To work with the incredibly talented team here, and to be invited into your homes every day, it’s an honor I don’t take lightly."

© Getty Images Deborah revealed there is more she wants to see and do

While it hasn't been confirmed, in December, it was reported that Deborah was taking on a new job as the host of the game show The Perfect Line, which is expected to debut in the fall.

After the announcement, Charles Lachman, Inside Edition's executive producer, said in a statement: "Deborah's powerful presence, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes, has contributed immensely to the success of Inside Edition for the past 30 years.

© NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Ge Deborah worked for NBC before she moved over to CBS

"She has made a lasting impact on the show, and I'm excited to follow along as she builds upon her outstanding broadcast legacy in her next chapter."

Before Deborah joined CBS, she was co-anchor on the Today Show with Bryant Gumbel, following Jane Pauley's departure.

She moved over to CBS News where she was both a host and correspondent before she joined Inside Edition in 1995.