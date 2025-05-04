Dylan Dreyer leaves fans with a lot to say over video of son Calvin — see why

Dylan Dreyer's latest video just took fans on a trip down memory lane.

This week, the TODAY anchor took to Instagram and shared a video of her eldest son Calvin learning to use a rotary phone — that actually still works!

"I'm sure you've seen this white rotary phone in some of my photos. It actually works!" she wrote in her caption. Watch the sweet, nostalgia-inducing moment below.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer's son Calvin learns to use a rotary phone

She then explained that Calvin asked if he could use it to call her while she is on the road covering the Kentucky Derby this weekend, which she does every year, and noted: "Had to teach him how to use it first!!

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one writing: "This is awesome! Most kids have never seen one and if they did, they don't know how to use one," as others followed suit with: "That's so cool! We've had this style, the wall mounted one and the princess style one!" and: "Omg! I love this!" as well as: "This made me smile, thanks for sharing Cal's moment with this prehistoric machine!"

© Instagram The Fichera-Dreyer family

In addition to Calvin, eight, Dylan, who has been married to husband Brian Fichera since 2012, is also a mom to sons Oliver, five, and Rusty, three.