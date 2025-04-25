Today's Dylan Dreyer reveals health struggle that 'drives her nuts'

Dylan Dreyer opened up to her co-hosts about her long-term issue with her eyesight on Friday's installment of The Today Show.

The 43-year-old spoke about her experience with wearing contact lenses during a candid conversation with Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, and Laura Jarrett. The topic arose after the hosts watched a clip of NBC's Willie Geist interviewing singer Eric Church.

© NBC Eric Church appeared on the show

In the interview, the pair discussed Eric's decision to wear his signature sunglasses on stage. "I've always had a condition with my eyes where they lubricate very well," shared the singer.

"It's not a big deal until you put a contact in and you stand in front of those lights. So every night I was losing a contact, I was losing both contacts. I was blind half the show. And finally one of my band members said, 'Hey have you thought about wearing shades?'. And I did it and it worked."

© NBC Dylan opened up to her co-stars about her struggle with contact lenses

Back in Studio 1A, Carson shared his surprise at Eric's revelation. "I didn't know that there was a reason behind that. I knew he wears glasses all the time," he said.

Dylan then chimed in on the conversation and explained how both her and Carson struggle with wearing contact lenses. "You get contact issues. We talk about it all the time. When it drives you nuts, it drives you nuts," she said.



"When you wear glasses and you keep it dark, it does make everything feel better, yeah. It's nice to live in a world where it's like a bar all the time. Even in the morning," replied Carson.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer from 3rd grade to college graduation

It seems Dylan has been struggling with her eyesight from a young age as she recently revealed she wore huge glasses when she was a child. Back in March, the meteorologist shared a slew of snapshots on Instagram of herself from 3rd grade to college graduation.

In the first few photographs, Dylan looked unrecognizable as she wore large spectacles. "My mom came to visit and naturally brought a bunch of stuff from my childhood," she penned. "I present to you, Dylan, from 3rd grade to college graduation. And some random art and a letter."

Dylan's family life

© Instagram Dylan's three sons

The NBC star shares three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, with her husband Brian Fichera. The couple met while working at the same news station in Boston and tied the knot in 2012.

The pair moved to New York City and welcomed Calvin in 2016, Oliver in 2020, and Rusty in 2021.