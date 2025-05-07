Exclusive: Giovanna Fletcher reflects on 'surreal' time with Princess Kate amid exciting project

Giovanna Fletcher has interviewed more than 200 high-profile mothers, from Spice Girl Geri Horner to presenter Vogue Williams, on her Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

And yet there can be very few parents who understand raising children in the spotlight quite like the Princess of Wales, who sat down with actress and author Giovanna to record a fondly remembered episode five years ago.

"She really does care and is so knowledgeable about early years," Giovanna, 40, says of her time with fellow mother of three Kate.

© Kensington Palace

"It can be easy for someone to have that platform and put their name to something, but not actually care or put the work in. She's really done her research.

© Instagram Giovanna had Kate on her podcast

"I find it empowering and uplifting to think about what changes she's going to make over the years. The whole thing was quite surreal."

© AFP via Getty Images William and Kate are parents of three

Now, Giovanna has a new production – The Couch to 5K Podcast – and when it comes to dream guests, she says Prince William is top of her list.

© Getty Images George, Charlotte and Louis will have public duties as they grow up

"I wonder what it's like to parent children knowing that they are one day going to take on such a huge role for the country," she says.

© Getty William and Kate drove home from hospital with baby Prince George in a trusty Range Rover

"I spoke to Kate about the first time William brought [Prince George] out of the hospital; the way he put the child seat in that car with such speed and skill. It was a beautiful moment. I'd like to talk to him just to congratulate him on that!"

© Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock Tom and Giovanna Fletcher share three sons

In parenting her own brood – Giovanna has sons Buzz, 11, Buddy, nine, and Max, six, with McFly frontman Tom Fletcher – the presenter has learnt that, as a shared experience for so many people, motherhood is a "great leveller".

Celebrity mums

She says it brings her closer to Georgia Jones, who has seven-year-old son Cooper with McFly vocalist and guitarist Danny, as well as Izzy Judd, who has eight-year-old daughter Lola and sons Kit, seven, and Lockie, three, with the band's drummer Harry.

© Getty Georgia Jones and Giovanna understand life from the perspective of a McFly wife

"We love a Sunday in the garden where all the kids run around together and we get to sit and natter," Giovanna says.

"It's a unique situation when your partner is in a band and you've got kids, trying to maintain a sense of normality within a hectic world."

© Getty Giovanna and Emma's husbands were in McBusted

Giovanna also turns to The Voice presenter Emma Willis, whose husband Matt starred in supergroup McBusted alongside Tom between 2013 and 2015.

"Our kids go to the same school, and she is a brilliant human and an amazing sounding-board for life," Giovanna says.

© Instagram Giovanna is close with The Voice host Emma Willis

Given their starry upbringing, perhaps it isn't surprising that at least one of Giovanna's children is already showing promising signs of following in his famous parents' footsteps.

© Instagram Giovanna is a doting mother

In January, her eldest son Buzz joined the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Starlight Express at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

Creative kids

"Buzz has always been really musical," Giovanna says. "All the boys are really musical, but this whole thing with Buzz happened in such a surprising way because it’s not something that we've pushed – it's such an organic thing for him.

© Instagram Buzz is a budding actor

"Who knows what the other two will do," she adds of her younger sons.

"Buddy is heavily into his scootering and does tricks that blow my mind. Max is a little comedian, so they might go into entertainment in a slightly different way," she says.

© Instagram The Fletchers are a musical family - Tom wrote The Creakers which played at the Southbank Centre last year

The title of her new podcast is a clue that Giovanna is now turning her attention to another subject that remains close to her heart: running.

© Instagram Giovanna's sons each have their own interests

It's been almost a decade since she began running regularly, following the birth of second son Buddy in 2016. Now, it’s part of Giovanna's daily routine.

© BBC Giovanna uses her runs as her time to check in with herself

"It's as much for my mental health as it is for my physical health," she says. "In fact, the physical aspect is a by-product of it – you instantly feel your mind lift."

© Instagram Giovanna is the host of BBC's new Couch to 5K podcast

Created by BBC Sport in collaboration with the Department of Health and Social Care, her new show is designed to be listened to as you run.

In each episode, Giovanna interviews a famous figure who shares her passion, such as radio and TV broadcaster Jo Whiley and five-time Olympic champion cyclist Dame Laura Kenny.

© BBC Giovanna is the host of the new Couch to 5K Podcast

"This podcast celebrates the fact that we all have different approaches to fitness and that it’s not a one-size-fits-all,” the star says. "It celebrates everyone’s efforts and their desire to start and give it a try."

Listen to The Couch to 5K Podcast with Giovanna Fletcher on BBC Sounds now.

To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.