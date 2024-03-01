Meet Geri Halliwell-Horner and husband Christian's blended 'modern' family: Bluebell, Olivia, and Montague

Geri Halliwell-Horner enjoyed the high life as one-fifth of the biggest female pop group of the nineties. But now the 51-year-old lives life off-stage and aside from being a children's book author and a keen horse rider, Geri is raising an adorable brood with her Red Bull F1 executive husband Christian Horner.

The pair met in 2009 when Geri was a plus-one of Bernie Ecclestone at the Monaco Grand Prix but didn't go official until 2014. After a year-long romance, Geri and Christian wed in 2015.

© Instagram Geri and Christian share three kids

Their engagement was announced via a small statement in The Times before saying 'I do' on 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bedfordshire in front of family and friends.

Geri is the mother to two children - 18-year-old-Bluebell from her previous relationship with British film director Sacha Gervasi, and Montague, or Monty for short, seven, whom she fell pregnant with two years after wedding the former racing driver. Christian also has a daughter, Olivia, 10, from his previous marriage to Beverley Allen.

© Instagram The couple posed with their blended family

Find out everything you need to know about Geri and Christian's blended family...

Bluebell

© Instagram Bluebell walked her mother up the aisle

Geri's eldest child is Bluebell Madonna Halliwell. Bluebell, who was nine years old at the time of her mother's 2015 wedding, made the cutest gesture on the special day by walking her mother down the aisle wearing a little blue dress and a flower crown made of freesias.

© Instagram Geri celebrated her daughter's schooling achievement

Geri celebrated Bluebell getting her GCSE results in 2022 with a sweet mother-daughter selfie after she achieved nine A* grades. The 'Wannabe' singer has previously gushed about her "blended, modern family" after years of being a single mum. "I guess the word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is content," she admitted. "We've gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended, modern family."

© Instagram Geri was a single mother for nine years

Olivia

Geri is a stepmother to little Olivia. In a March 2023 interview with The Telegraph, Olivia's father opened up about his and Geri's blended family dynamic. "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty," he explained. "It's totally harmonious."

© Instagram Olivia shares her stepmum's love of horseriding

Geri marked Olivia's 10th birthday with a sweet Instagram photo where the pair snuggled up surrounded by presents. "Happy Birthday Olivia! 10 today," the '2 Become 1' singer wrote. "We love you so much! You’re amazing!"

© Instagram Geri wished Olivia a happy birthday

Ginger Spice opened up about how she has approached a stepmother relationship with Olivia. She told Scary Mommy: "It’s respectfully just allowing an organic process to happen, for the relationships to build and respect everybody’s differences.

© Getty Christian with his wife Geri and their children in the Paddock before the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

"It's funny, we're ingrained with certain stories, aren’t we?" she continued, reflecting on the common perception of stepmothers. "In fairy tales, there’s a stepmum that’s always [evil]… She needs a rebrand, doesn’t she?".

© Instagram Christian is a dad of two

Montague

© Instagram Monty is Geri and Christian's only child

Geri announced the birth of her second child on 21 January 2017. "Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia," wrote the doting mother as she shared a black and white photo of her clasping his little foot.

© Instagram Monty has Geri's red hair

Little Monty looks just like his father but with Geri's trademark ginger hair. He has even been spotted around the race track with his dad in matching Red Bull F1 shirts whilst Geri looked radiant in a white midi dress with a ruffled neck.

© Instagram Christian Horner and his son Monty wore matching F1 tops

He has also been known to take after his mother by following in her horse-riding footsteps.