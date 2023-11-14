Beauty Receipts: What Giovanna Fletcher's monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips.

Bestselling author, actress and broadcaster Giovanna Fletcher is known for her hugely successful Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast and winning series 20 of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

As well as writing her third book with husband Tom and leading fundraising treks in her role as patron for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!, she will soon be appearing as Miss Hedge in the 2024 UK tour of Everyone's Talking About Jamie.

We spoke to Giovanna to discover the makeup and skincare products that she really rates, her time-saving tips for busy mums and the shower products she shares with Tom and their children...

Giovanna's body care routine

"I am someone who likes products that don't require too much effort – I’m a no fuss and quick application girl. I've been using Sanex shower gel for years and years, I just love the way it makes my skin feel. It's the largest organ that we have and can properly take ownership of and care for.

"As parents we think so much about what we put on our kids' skin but we don't think enough about what we put on ours, so I'll start the day with a shower and Sanex BiomeProtect Moisturising Shower Gel, £3 and I'll know that my skin is taken care of. The bottles are kept in the bathroom for everyone to use."

Total: £3

Giovanna's haircare routine

"After that, it's time for shampoo and conditioner. I use Color Wow Color Security Shampoo, £21.50 and Conditioner, £21.50. I've decided to have some fun colouring my hair so I use those to protect the vibrancy. But often I'll get carried away and put conditioner all over my roots so then I have to redo the whole process from scratch!"

Total: £43

Giovanna's makeup routine

"When I get out of the shower I'll use a face cream like IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream, £45 then apply the brand's CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation and Glow Serum, £36.50, and usually that's all I do if I'm working from home – it's a very simple face cream, base and go.

"For events or a work commitment I might put on a little Bye Bye Dark Spot Concealer by IT Cosmetics, £26 to make myself feel a bit fresher. I'll use the Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream, £46 which I've used for years – it's a staple, it's a good one! Then a touch of Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze and Glow, £49 a little bit of Nars Blush, £30.50, then I'll do my eyebrows and mascara.

"For lips I love a matte lipstick like MAC's Come Over, £22 for something statement as it's very very pink, or Charlotte Tilbury's Dancefloor Princess, £29 which is more subtle, though the kids hate me kissing them if I've got any lipstick on so it's not worn at home!

"When I'm in my office lipstick can have a huge effect on making me feel good and more powerful. Sometimes I'll think 'I won't wash my hair today' and just slick it back but then I'll put a red lip on and feel really put together.

"With makeup you get to a point where you know what you like and it gets slightly adapted for events or shoots. I remember using clear mascara aged 16 and trying to be a little bit rebellious as I felt behind everyone else who'd experimented with makeup much younger. When I was 18, eyebrows were not a thing and now that look has totally changed.

"I've worked with the MUA Enya Sullivan and stylist Leah Binnall for many years. We're such good friends that when the three of us are together I have to remind them we're at work and need to focus on what we're meant to be doing! I trust Enya massively with looks for events and I love having fun on the red carpet as that's the only time I really go for all-out glamour.

"My number one beauty rule since becoming a parent is to take my makeup off before I go to bed. I didn't used to factor it in but now I make it a part of my routine, I try out different balm cleansers and see it as 'washing away my day' and not a chore.

"When I start a new theatre show there'll usually be a hair and makeup run-through before rehearsals. We've done some filming for Everyone's Talking About Jamie and I've had some input into the look for Miss Hedge – she's having a big ol' red lip and a fierce bun!"

Total: £284

Giovanna's fragrance routine

"I've got a collection of my favourite fragrances and every morning I'll choose a combination based on my mood. I have a lot of Jo Malone and Jo Loves perfumes so it might be floral themed – but I won’t put on just Red Roses, £55, from Jo Malone London, I’ll add Jo Loves' Orange Butterflies, £115. I always mix them. Sometimes it works really well and I'll think 'I've created a new set here, this is amazing!'

"I think scent is really important. I like it when someone has hugged you and they leave their scent behind. My brother (Mario) wears a lot of strong, oud fragrances so when he leaves you he is with you for the rest of the day."

Total: £170

Giovanna's wellness routine

"I go through periods where I get into really good routines of self care and carving time out for myself. Earlier in the year I was running at 5:45am every other day and doing half an hour on a bike for the others and feeling really energised and motivated, then the school holidays came and it all just fell to pot!

"The way my generation looks at exercise is no longer to punish our bodies but to make us feel good, so that has massively shifted things in how I approach it. I do two big treks a year for CoppaFeel! and several single day events so I need to maintain a certain level of fitness. I don't want to be on a trek panting next to someone and worrying them!

"I'm really conscious of not endlessly scrolling on social media during my downtime, so I use those pockets of time to read a book instead. I like to listen to other podcasts including The Retrievals about a fertility clinic in Yale, The Newsagents and The Rest is Politics. I love learning about someone else's life experience and point of view as that feeds into the other things that you’re creating."

Giovanna Fletcher's total monthly beauty spend: £500