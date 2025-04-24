Meet Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's blended family: from his nephew to their internet-famous daughters

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are the proud leaders of a tight knit blended family.

The couple first met in 2007, but didn't start dating until two years later, and went public with their romance in 2010.

The Bring It On actress was previously married to former NFL player Chris Howard from 2001 to 2006, while the former Miami Heat player was married to author Siohvaughn Funches from 2002 to 2007.

Gabrielle and Dwyane tied the knot in 2014, and in 2018, they welcomed their first daughter together, Kaavia.

Read all about the Wade-Union kids below.

1/ 5 © Getty Zaire Wade, 23 Dwyane first became a dad when he was just 20 years old, when he and his high school sweetheart Siohvaughn welcomed their first child together. Zaire has followed in his dad's footsteps; he has played basketball since high school, and in 2021, was drafted by the Salt Lake City Stars.





2/ 5 © Getty Dahveon Morris, 21 The second oldest of the bunch is Dahveon (far left), who is Dwyane's nephew. In 2011, he was awarded full custody of him, while his sister, Dahveon's mom kept her parental rights. It's unclear why the decision was made, however there reportedly isn't a father listed in the 21-year-old's birth certificate.





3/ 5 © Variety Zaya Wade, 17 Zaya was born on May 29, 2007, the same year her parents split, and she is arguably the star of the family. In February 2020, she came out as transgender, and has had the full support of her family ever since, including throughout her budding modeling career. At the time, Gabrielle wrote on Twitter: "Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip-smart and we are so proud of her. It's OK to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people."

In March 2023, Zaya made her runway debut for a Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week, and her parents were supporting her from the front row.





4/ 5 © Getty Images Xavier Wade, 11 Dwyane shares Xavier, who was born in November 2013, with his longtime friend and Basketball Wives star Aja Metoyer. The two had a brief relationship while Dwyane and Gabrielle, who got engaged in December 2013, were on a break (they had split earlier in the year). Though Xavier lives with his mom, his dad wrote in his 2021 memoir: "It's up to me to make sure he knows he's being raised with love even if we don't live under the same roof," adding: "And it's up to me to let him know that while distance may physically separate us at times, I'm always going to be the man he can depend on to love him and help lead him."