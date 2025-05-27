10 'uplifting' most popular baby girl names for summer

Baby names can be inspired by many things – a person's favourite holiday destination, a family member, or even a season.

For the latter, some couples expecting a baby girl in summer may be on the hunt for the perfect moniker. As trends come and go, what names are the most popular right now?

According to QR Code Generator, which compiled a list of the most popular summer-inspired baby names for girls using 2023 figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), one royal has proven there is a beautiful summer name that has stood the test of time – Isla.

Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn welcomed their eldest daughter in March 2012, but the 13-year-old's name continues to remain the most popular for summer with 2,337 baby girls sharing her moniker in 2023.

© Getty Images Research has rounded up the most popular seasonal baby names

Isla derives from the Scottish island of Islay and means 'island', so it comes as no surprise that it took the top spot with connotations of warm summer climates.

The significance of its Scottish roots should not be overlooked, considering Peter represented the country at rugby union in the mid-1990s, it is where his sister Zara and Mike Tindall chose to get married, and where the royals often spend their summer holidays at Balmoral.

© Getty Peter and Autumn's daughter Isla Phillips is still popular today

It was closely followed by Daisy, from the Old English 'day’s eye', while more unusual options such as Eliana, which means either 'God has answered' or 'sun', also made the cut. Take a look at the top 10 summer girls' names…

Isla - 2,337 Daisy - 1,585 Aurora - 964 Summer - 542 Eliana - 326 Skye - 277 Honey - 166 Meadow - 143 Dahlia - 96 Sierra - 56

© Getty Images Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, said summer names can be "uplifting"

On the subject of the significance of a seasonal baby name, Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L, said: "For many, summer is an especially appealing season to draw inspiration from, as it’s an uplifting and social time that can also evoke memories of welcoming new life."

Royal name rules

Rumour has it that royal baby names have to be approved

It has long been believed that the late Queen Elizabeth II had to approve the baby names of those closest in line to the throne, but this was never confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Royal parents often shared their children's chosen names with Her Late Majesty before any public announcement, but it's not clear if this tradition has continued since King Charles took the throne.

Most royal couples follow tradition, choosing names that have been used in the family for centuries, such as George, Charles and Elizabeth. For example, Isla's cousin Lena's middle name is Elizabeth, just like her mother Zara Tindall, and Meghan Markle's daughter's name Lilibet is based on the late Queen's nickname.