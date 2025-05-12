Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Most popular 'old-fashioned' baby boy names set to trend in 2025
A 6 month old baby boy smiling, laying on a bed© Getty Images

45 'old-fashioned' baby boy names set to trend in 2025

Plenty of royal baby names feature on the list of popular names for the year ahead

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Like most trends, baby names rise and fall in popularity. And while many want to go against the grain and choose a unique moniker for their little one, others are keen to opt for a classic or perhaps "old-fashioned" name that isn't necessarily always 'trending', but one that will never go entirely out of style.

Those in the public eye also help set and steer trends.

For example, the Prince and Princess of Wales' choice of names for their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, sparked inspiration within the general public.

William standing next to Kate who is holding newborn baby Louis outside Lindo Wing in April 2018© Getty Images
When the Prince and Princess of Wales announced the name of their third child, the name Louis became hugely popular in the UK

Particularly Louis, as, according to the Daily Record, after his birth was announced in April 2018, there was a 56 per cent increase in other little ones with the same registered name across the UK.

It's also no coincidence that the Wales children all have "traditional" British names, especially since, generally speaking, they are named with royal ancestry in mind.

Louis tapping on balcony© Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The royal children all have classic names

The Office for National Statistics often conducts research and gathers data on trending baby names for both boys and girls in England and Wales and publishes their findings. They've published research on the most popular names up until 2023.  

Not only that, but parenting experts also make predictions using data from recent years and current trends to predict which names will feature on the list of popular names for the year ahead.

Happy Baby© Getty Images
See which boy names are trending for 2025

Here are 45 examples of classic boy names that are set to be very popular this year…

  1. Adam
  2. Albie
  3. Alexander
  4. Archie
  5. Arlo
  6. Arthur
  7. Benjamin
  8. Caleb
  9. David
  10. Elijah
  11. Elliot
  12. Ethan
  13. Felix
  14. Finn  
  15. Freddie
  16. Harry
  17. Henry
  18. Hugo
  19. Isaac
  20. Jack
  21. Jasper  
  22. Joseph
  23. Joshua
  24. Leo
  25. Liam
  26. Louis
  27. Luca
  28. Max
  29. Michael
  30. Noah
  31. Oliver
  32. Oscar
  33. Otis
  34. Ralph
  35. Reuben
  36. Ronnie
  37. Rory
  38. Rowan  
  39. Rupert
  40. Samuel
  41. Sebastian
  42. Stanley
  43. Theodore
  44. Tobias
  45. William

Royal baby names featured on the list

While the list is alphabetised and not in order of popularity, eagle-eyed royal fans will notice some familiar names appearing on the list of classic names that are set to trend this year.

Prince Harry holding baby Archie with Meghan Markle walking next to them© Domic Lipinski/PA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Archie, the name of Prince Harry and Meghan's son, is a popular name for this year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's name features on the list, as does Louis, the name of William and Kate's youngest.

William and Harry both appear on the list, too, with other classic names like Alexander, Henry and Arthur, all of which have historic and royal connotations. 

