45 'old-fashioned' baby boy names set to trend in 2025

Like most trends, baby names rise and fall in popularity. And while many want to go against the grain and choose a unique moniker for their little one, others are keen to opt for a classic or perhaps "old-fashioned" name that isn't necessarily always 'trending', but one that will never go entirely out of style.

Those in the public eye also help set and steer trends.

For example, the Prince and Princess of Wales' choice of names for their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, sparked inspiration within the general public.

Particularly Louis, as, according to the Daily Record, after his birth was announced in April 2018, there was a 56 per cent increase in other little ones with the same registered name across the UK.

It's also no coincidence that the Wales children all have "traditional" British names, especially since, generally speaking, they are named with royal ancestry in mind.

The Office for National Statistics often conducts research and gathers data on trending baby names for both boys and girls in England and Wales and publishes their findings. They've published research on the most popular names up until 2023.

Not only that, but parenting experts also make predictions using data from recent years and current trends to predict which names will feature on the list of popular names for the year ahead.

Here are 45 examples of classic boy names that are set to be very popular this year…

45 "old-fashioned" boy names set to trend in 2025

45 'old-fashioned' boy names set to trend in 2025 Adam Albie Alexander Archie Arlo Arthur Benjamin Caleb David Elijah Elliot Ethan Felix Finn Freddie Harry Henry Hugo Isaac Jack Jasper Joseph Joshua Leo Liam Louis Luca Max Michael Noah Oliver Oscar Otis Ralph Reuben Ronnie Rory Rowan Rupert Samuel Sebastian Stanley Theodore Tobias William

Royal baby names featured on the list

While the list is alphabetised and not in order of popularity, eagle-eyed royal fans will notice some familiar names appearing on the list of classic names that are set to trend this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's name features on the list, as does Louis, the name of William and Kate's youngest.

William and Harry both appear on the list, too, with other classic names like Alexander, Henry and Arthur, all of which have historic and royal connotations.