The baby name popular with celebrities that has been banned abroad

While choosing the perfect baby name is already challenging, especially with relatives, friends, and even strangers chiming in, some countries take things a step further. In New Zealand, baby names must be approved by the government. And one name that's become a favorite among celebrities is officially off-limits.

According to a 2024 report from the Department of Internal Affairs, King was the most rejected baby name in New Zealand, with 11 parents attempting to register it and being turned down each time. The reasoning? Under New Zealand law, baby names that resemble titles or official ranks aren't allowed.

And it wasn't just King that wasn't allowed. Other names rejected in 2024 included Prince, Princess, Royal, Queen, Crown, Duke, and even creative spins like Kyng, Prynce, and Royallty. One name, Majesty, was also rejected for trying to imitate the grandeur of official titles, just with slightly altered spelling.

© iStock Royal names are a fun change up for parents

While these restrictions may sound strict to Americans, they're designed to avoid confusion in legal and administrative settings. For Kiwis, names must be under 70 characters and free from non-standard symbols.

But in the United States, it's a very different story. Just take it from me. My great grandfather's name was Commodore Perry Hill.

Names like King, Royal, and Prince are not only accepted, they're on the rise. According to the U.S. Social Security Administration, King was ranked #266 in 2023, Prince came in #364, Royal at #402, and Princess at #919.

Choosing a baby name can be very difficult!

These names have been embraced by celebrities and are making their way into more nurseries across the U.S.

Celebrity parents who chose royal-inspired names

Blac Chyna helped kick off the trend when she named her son King Cairo in 2012, during her relationship with rapper Tyga. The name made headlines at the time and remains a standout in the celebrity baby name world. Now 11, King often appears alongside his younger sister Dream (whose dad is Rob Kardashian), and the siblings are staples on their mom's social media.

© FilmMagic, Getty Images Blac Chyna and her son King Cairo posing on the red carpet

Chris Brown followed suit when he named his daughter Royalty in 2014. The singer not only honored her with the regal name but went on to name his 2015 album Royalty as a tribute to her. Brown, who has been embroiled in ongoing legal issues and allegations of assault throughout his career, often shares moments with his daughter on stage and online, referring to her as his "queen."

© WireImage T.I. and his son King Harris

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris named their son King Harris in 2004. Now a teenager, King is working to make a name for himself outside of his famous parents as he pursues music.

While New Zealand is standing firm on its naming restrictions, in the U.S., royal baby names are clearly reigning supreme. With high-profile parents embracing names that suggest power and prestige, it seems the royal baby name trend is far from over — at least on this side of the globe.