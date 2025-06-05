Meet Leah Remini's rarely-seen daughter with her estranged husband — inside their life now since leaving scientology

These days, Leah Remini is focused on continuing to rebuild her life after leaving Scientology, and her divorce from husband Angelo Pagán.

The King of Queens alum, whose bombshell documentary against scientology, A&E's Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, won two Emmys, left the controversial organization 12 years ago, though it still has fellow Hollywood stars Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and reportedly The Handmaid's Tale actress Elisabeth Moss as members.

Part of rebuilding her life has also included adjusting to being an empty-nester, ever since her daughter Sofia, who she shares with her ex-husband, left for college. Catch up below on everything to know about Sofia, and how her mom has protected her from Scientology.

© WireImage Leah and Sofia in 2010

Meet Sofia Bella Pagán

Sofia, 20, was born in Los Angeles on June 16, 2004. Her parents — Leah was born and raised in Brooklyn while Angelo's family is from Puerto Rico and was raised in New York City — first met in 1996 when he was performing at El Floridita, a Cuban club and restaurant in Los Angeles, and tied the knot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas on July 19, 2003.

She was raised in Los Angeles, and was around eight years old when her mom left Scientology. She graduated from high school in May 2022, and started college the following fall.

© Instagram The actress filed for divorce from her husband last year

"Bringing our only child to college for the first time has been the most excruciatingly painful and proudest moment of my life," Leah wrote on Instagram at the time, adding: "I have never cried so much in my life. I am only comforted by meeting other parents at Target who bonded with me over our mutual pain and pride."

Leah later told People that "things didn't go as planned," and after spending some brief time back at home, Sofia has since transferred to another college.

© Instagram Sofia on her high school prom

Protecting her from Scientology

Leah has long been open about the alleged abusive tactics of the Church of Scientology, and maintains that both she and her daughter are continuously harassed by them to this day. In August 2023, she filed a lawsuit against the Church of Scientology, alleging that she and her daughter Sofia were being harassed and surveilled, and a trial is scheduled for October.

"They harass my underage daughter online," she recently told Us Weekly, adding: "They've [used] a Scientology term that means to kill me [and] basically to erase me from the face of the earth. When you talk to a lawyer, they say, 'It's going to cost you more to defend yourself than to pay them off.' And Scientology knows that."

Asked whether Sofia herself is scared, Leah said: "I have to tell her every day, 'Ma'am, be aware.' She's constantly petrified that her phone is being tapped. I had to get her help for that, and she's OK; we got through a rough patch. It takes a toll."

© Instagram Leah claims the church still harasses both her and her daughter

However, she did note: "Thankfully, I got out before she was indoctrinated so she didn’t remember a whole lot," and further shared: "I'm thankful I didn't have to get her into therapy to offset what they would eventually do to her, which is teach her to accept all kinds of abuse, mental, physical, you know, sexual, all of it."

Sofia couldn't be prouder of her mom. "I have notes around the house saying, 'You're the strongest person I know, Mommy. Don't give up.' I mean, she's a normal child — she still makes fun of my long nails, and if I don't dress right, she sends me clothes like, 'This is more the vibe.'"