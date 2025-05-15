Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Obama details emotional 'first' with daughter Malia after huge change for family
Split image of Malia Obama and Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama details emotional 'first' with daughter Malia after leaving the White House

The Becoming author opened up about what she can and can't do since becoming a private citizen again

Life looks really different for Michelle Obama than it did eight years ago, when she lived in the White House.

The Becoming author was first catapulted into fame around February 2007, when her husband Barack Obama, then just a junior senator for Illinois, announced he was running for president of the United States.

Beating many odds and making history, he won against republican candidate John McCain in November 2008, thus completely altering the life his family was used to.

The Obamas on election night 2008© Getty Images
The Obamas were in the White House from 2009 to 2017

Now, almost ten years since the Obamas have left the White House, Michelle has reflected on some of the things she now can — or still can't — do. 

Speaking on Amy Poehler's podcast, Good Hang, Michelle said that she wants to "try to do normal things," like taking a walk, however she noted it's something she still can't do by herself, without security.

However, she did share that these days, she can drive more often by herself, which recently made for a heartwarming "first" with her eldest daughter Malia.

Michelle Obama with her daughters Malia and Sasha© Getty
The girls spent their core childhood years on 1600 Pennsylvania Ave

She shared: "I realized for the first time, I was driving with Malia, we were in Martha's Vineyard, and I'm driving, she turns on the radio, and starts playing some of our favorite songs, and we're singing at the top of our lungs."

"I realized I'd never had that experience with her," she added. "I'd never had that experience with her from teenagers on because they learned to drive, but I didn't teach them how to drive. I couldn't drive with them."

barack obama michelle obama smiling in selfie© Instagram
Michelle has been candid about the transition from first lady to private citizen again

Malia, now a filmmaker based in Los Angeles, moved into the White House when she was ten years old, while her younger sister Sasha, who is also based in Los Angeles and is reportedly pursuing a masters degree, was there from when she was seven to 15 years old.

Michelle went on: "The basic kind of bonding moments… we didn't have time alone in the car, just with me and my daughter, playing the music that we wanted, at the volume that we wanted."

Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson at IMO Live: Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson & Dr. Laurie Santos during SXSW Conference & Festivals at the Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2025 in Austin, Texas.© Hubert Vestil
She recently launched a podcast with her brother

She also noted that that's why she likes Martha's Vineyard, where the Obamas have long owned or rented property, because the islands where they live are "small places, people get used to you, they don't care. At certain times of the year I can walk into town and just go shopping."

Now back to being a private citizen, Michelle has gone on to work on a myriad of projects, from writing several bestsellers, including her hit memoir, launching a production company with her husband, Higher Ground Productions, which already has an Oscar winning movie, and most recently, starting her own podcast with her brother Craig Robinson, IMO.

