Paris Hilton's kids look just like her in new photos ahead of time away from home
Paris Hilton attends the world premiere of "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Studios on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

The "Stars Are Blind" singer shares two kids with husband Carter Reum

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Paris Hilton always makes sure to have her presence known around her kids even when she's traveling.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer first became a mom in January 2023 when she welcomed son Phoenix Barron with husband Carter Reum, who she married in 2021, via surrogacy, followed by daughter London Marilyn, also born via surrogacy, ten months later.

And as the summer begins, she has a few gigs coming up, so she revealed the adorable "cozy reminder" she made for her kids while she's away from home.

Paris Hilton with her kids Phoenix and London at God's Love We Deliver 3rd Annual Young Hearts Friends Fest: Ice Cream Social on Tuesday, January 28 in New York City© Getty Images
Paris with her babies in January

Paris took to Instagram over the long holiday weekend and shared a slew of heartwarming photos of both of her kids, snuggled up in blankets with her face all over them.

She also included a video in which she appears presenting the blanket to little Phoenix, who successfully identified his mom on it.

"Busy rehearsing for my performances at @OfficiallyOutLoud and #WorldPride," Paris first wrote in her caption, referring to the two upcoming music festivals in honor of Pride Month, which is June.

Photo shared by Paris Hilton of her son Phoenix wrapped in a blanket with several photos of her printed on it© Instagram
The singer made a sweet reminder for Phoenix and Marilyn for when she's traveling

"But I wanted to make sure Phoenix and London had a cozy reminder of their mama. Snuggling my angels in spirit!" she added.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "The cutest family," as others followed suit with: "Love it! Such a beautiful family," and: "So adorable! Love you and can't wait for #WorldPride. The kids are growing up so fast!" as well as: "LOVE THIS SO MUCH… you are the best mom!!!! Gosh. I just adore you!"

Photo shared by Paris Hilton featuring her son Phoenix and her daughter Marilyn© Instagram
The kids are starting to look just like her

Scroll below for more photos of Paris and her family.

1/5

paris hilton carter reum grammys 2023© Getty

Soul mates

Paris and her husband Carter, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, started dating in 2019, but were friends for several years before that.

2/5

Paris Hilton on her November 2021 wedding to Carter Reum, as seen on season 1 of Paris In Love© Getty

6 wedding dresses

Prior to tying the knot in November 2021, Paris reportedly had 45 dresses ready for her, but only ended up wearing six.

3/5

paris hilton holding son phoenix© Instagram

Becoming a mom

Paris made the surprise announcement that she had welcomed her first child in January 2023.

4/5

Still from a video shared by Paris Hilton on Instagram featuring her daughter London at the beach during a vacation in Hawai'i, April 2025© Instagram

Another surprise baby

Paris once again surprised fans, and even her family, when she announced that she had welcomed another child, daughter Marilyn, via surrogate on Thanksgiving 2023, ten months after Phoenix's arrival.

5/5

The former reality star shares two kids with husband Carter Reum© Instagram

Family-of-four

Paris and her family are based in Los Angeles, where she largely grew up.

