Paris Hilton's kids look just like her in new photos ahead of time away from home

Paris Hilton always makes sure to have her presence known around her kids even when she's traveling.
The "Stars Are Blind" singer first became a mom in January 2023 when she welcomed son Phoenix Barron with husband Carter Reum, who she married in 2021, via surrogacy, followed by daughter London Marilyn, also born via surrogacy, ten months later.
And as the summer begins, she has a few gigs coming up, so she revealed the adorable "cozy reminder" she made for her kids while she's away from home.
Paris took to Instagram over the long holiday weekend and shared a slew of heartwarming photos of both of her kids, snuggled up in blankets with her face all over them.
She also included a video in which she appears presenting the blanket to little Phoenix, who successfully identified his mom on it.
"Busy rehearsing for my performances at @OfficiallyOutLoud and #WorldPride," Paris first wrote in her caption, referring to the two upcoming music festivals in honor of Pride Month, which is June.
"But I wanted to make sure Phoenix and London had a cozy reminder of their mama. Snuggling my angels in spirit!" she added.
Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "The cutest family," as others followed suit with: "Love it! Such a beautiful family," and: "So adorable! Love you and can't wait for #WorldPride. The kids are growing up so fast!" as well as: "LOVE THIS SO MUCH… you are the best mom!!!! Gosh. I just adore you!"
