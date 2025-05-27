Paris Hilton's kids look just like her in new photos ahead of time away from home

Paris Hilton always makes sure to have her presence known around her kids even when she's traveling.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer first became a mom in January 2023 when she welcomed son Phoenix Barron with husband Carter Reum, who she married in 2021, via surrogacy, followed by daughter London Marilyn, also born via surrogacy, ten months later.

And as the summer begins, she has a few gigs coming up, so she revealed the adorable "cozy reminder" she made for her kids while she's away from home.

Paris with her babies in January

Paris took to Instagram over the long holiday weekend and shared a slew of heartwarming photos of both of her kids, snuggled up in blankets with her face all over them.

She also included a video in which she appears presenting the blanket to little Phoenix, who successfully identified his mom on it.

"Busy rehearsing for my performances at @OfficiallyOutLoud and #WorldPride," Paris first wrote in her caption, referring to the two upcoming music festivals in honor of Pride Month, which is June.

The singer made a sweet reminder for Phoenix and Marilyn for when she's traveling

"But I wanted to make sure Phoenix and London had a cozy reminder of their mama. Snuggling my angels in spirit!" she added.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "The cutest family," as others followed suit with: "Love it! Such a beautiful family," and: "So adorable! Love you and can't wait for #WorldPride. The kids are growing up so fast!" as well as: "LOVE THIS SO MUCH… you are the best mom!!!! Gosh. I just adore you!"

The kids are starting to look just like her

Soul mates Paris and her husband Carter, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, started dating in 2019, but were friends for several years before that.



6 wedding dresses Prior to tying the knot in November 2021, Paris reportedly had 45 dresses ready for her, but only ended up wearing six.



Becoming a mom Paris made the surprise announcement that she had welcomed her first child in January 2023.



Another surprise baby Paris once again surprised fans, and even her family, when she announced that she had welcomed another child, daughter Marilyn, via surrogate on Thanksgiving 2023, ten months after Phoenix's arrival.



Family-of-four Paris and her family are based in Los Angeles, where she largely grew up.


