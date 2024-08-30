Jennifer Lopez's best friend Leah Remini and husband Angelo Pagan file for divorce after 21 years of marriage

Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan have made the heartbreaking decision to end their marriage after 21 years together, a move that has left many fans in shock.

The couple, who have been together for a total of 28 years, shared the news via a heartfelt joint statement on Instagram on Thursday, shedding light on the reasons behind their difficult choice.

Leah, famously known for her role as Kevin James’ on-screen wife in King of Queens, and Angelo, who she married in 2003, have been a beloved couple both on and off the screen.

They share a 20-year-old daughter, Sofia Bella, and have been an enduring fixture in each other's lives. The announcement of their split comes just days after Leah’s close friend Jennifer Lopez made headlines by ending her marriage to Ben Affleck, adding a poignant layer to the news.

Recommended video You may also like Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck

Their joint statement began with a reflection on their journey: "Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce," the message read. Despite the sadness that accompanies such a significant decision, Leah and Angelo expressed a sense of optimism, emphasizing that they believe this step is the right one for them both.

"This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it's what's best for us," they shared. The couple, who have weathered many storms together, including Leah’s public departure from Scientology, insisted that their bond remains unbroken, even as their marriage comes to an end.

© Variety Leah Remini joins her pal Jennifer Lopez in divorce

"We are proud of how we have worked through this together," they continued, acknowledging the difficulty of the situation while also expressing hope for the future. They made it clear that although their marriage is ending, their friendship and co-parenting relationship will remain strong. "Yes, we're sad, and we've got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal—together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones."

Leah and Angelo have always been open about their relationship, sharing their lives with fans through their reality show Leah Remini: It’s All Relative, which aired for two seasons on TLC in 2014. In their statement, they expressed a desire to continue this transparency, explaining their reasons for the split.

© Jamie McCarthy Actress Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan have announced their divorce after 21 years of marriage

"So, the big question—why? To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn't fit us anymore," they candidly revealed. "After a lot of effort and consideration, we've decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong—it's just evolved into something different."

The couple also wanted to stress that their marriage was far from a failure. Instead, they view it as a success, filled with beautiful memories and shared experiences.

"We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate," they wrote, adding that they are excited to create new memories in their lives, albeit in a different way.

© Albert L. Ortega Leah and Angelo share one daughter together

In a touching conclusion, Leah and Angelo reflected on their journey, expressing gratitude for the life they built together. "We want to be as transparent as we can be here because, for years, we shared our marriage so publicly, whether it was on our specials on VH1 or our reality show, which ran for two seasons on TLC," they noted. They hope their story can provide comfort to others navigating similar paths, emphasizing that relationships can change or end without being seen as failures.

"We'll keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter," they assured fans, signing off with love, "Love, Leah & Angelo."

To accompany their poignant message, the couple included side-by-side photos—one from the early days of their relationship when they first met, and another from more recent times, showcasing the journey they have been on together.

© Variety Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez join the single ladies club

Leah and Angelo’s love story began in 1996 when they crossed paths at the Cuban nightclub El Floridita in Los Angeles, where Angelo was performing.

Leah, who had not yet reached the heights of fame that King of Queens would bring, instantly fell for Angelo, later describing their meeting as "love at first sight." Their romance blossomed quickly, and by Christmas Eve 2002, Angelo had proposed. The couple tied the knot seven months later in a beautiful ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas.

Over the years, Leah not only embraced Angelo’s three sons from a previous relationship—Angelo Jr., Alex, and Nico—but also supported him as he joined Scientology, a religion that played a significant role in Leah’s life until she made the decision to leave it behind in 2013. Their daughter, Sofia Bella, was born in June 2004, completing their family.