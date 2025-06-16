Willie Geist talks 'terror' for family ahead of daughter's move to college

Some big changes are coming for Willie Geist and his family.

At the end of the summer, the TODAY anchor will officially be making his very first college move, as his eldest daughter Lucie officially flocks the nest.

The NBC mainstay has been married to his high school sweetheart Christina Geist since 2003, and they share two children, daughter Lucie Joy, 18, and son George William, 15.

© Getty Willie and his wife Christina in 2022

Speaking with fellow TODAY anchors Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Peter Alexander at a TODAY Father's Day celebration, Willie shared that his family "just had a high school graduation a few days ago" for his daughter.

Though he added that "all the best stuff is still coming" for her, he did share that now the rest of the family will be left figuring out how to be just three of them at home.

"We feel like we've done the best we can. She's a great kid, and so we're thrilled for her,” he said, adding: "But we're a family of four. Somebody's taken a tire off the car and you've got to figure out how to drive the car on three wheels, you know?"

© Getty Images The couple shares two kids

Lucie, who graduated from St. Luke's School in New Canaan, Connecticut, where she was Student Council President as well as a basketball player, is now headed to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Other fellow kids of public figures that attend the school are George Stephanopoulos' daughter with Ali Wentworth, Harper, Lara Spencer's daughter with David Haffenreffer, Katharine, and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter with Chris Martin, Apple.

© Instagram Lucie is the first of the kids to go to college

Earlier in the week, while Willie co-hosted Jenna & Friends with Jenna Bush Hager, he also shared: "As any parent who has been through this — or maybe you're going through it right now — knows, the excitement at times becomes terror."

In addition to having celebrated Lucie's graduation earlier this month, the Geist family most recently also celebrated her milestone 18th birthday, on June 14.

© Instagram Willie and Christina are high school sweethearts

Sharing a tribute in her honor, her mom Christina shared a throwback photo of the two cuddling up together when Lucie was a baby, and wrote in her caption: "Happy 18th Birthday to my shining light, Lucie Joy Geist! We've come a long way, baby. And a special shoutout to Elmo 6, the most steadfast and loyal lovie since Day 1."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Happiest of birthdays to Lucie," as others followed suit with: "Just the sweetest pic!!" and: "Beautiful!! Happy Birthday to Lucie," as well as: "Happy Birthday Lucie from Marsha NJ! Can't wait to see where your bright light will continue to shine."