Joshua Jackson and Jodi Turner-Smith come to a head over daughter Juno's summer plans in new court documents

It appears that Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have a complicated summer schedule ahead.

As their daughter's summer break approaches, the Doctor Odyssey actor and the Bad Monkey actress continue to be at odds over their custody arrangement of five-year-old Juno, with the former recently filing a motion on May 30 requesting an emergency custody modification.

The former couple first started dating around 2018, before tying the knot the following year but ultimately divorcing in 2023.

As part of Joshua's latest filing, both he and his ex-wife submitted impassioned letters arguing their case for spending more time with their daughter, documents obtained by E! News revealed.

"I'm also glad we agree that our shared goal is to provide Juno with as much stability, consistency, and meaningful time with both of us as possible," Jodie wrote in hers, adding: "I hear and appreciate your point that this is ultimately her time with each of us, and not the other way around. That framing feels important."

The doting mom is hoping to spend five weeks with her daughter in Europe, which she said will allow Juno "to enjoy a true sense of continuity and presence — something we both value."

Joshua however is pushing back against the extended custody time, which would leave him not seeing Juno for at least a month.

"I think that maximizing that frequent, continuing and meaningful contact should be our guiding light through all of these conversations and planning of parenting time," he wrote, and emphasized: "Juno needs both of us. Ideally exactly equally."

Among Jodie's proposed travel plans with Juno are for her to stay with her in Morocco while she is working there, however Joshua maintained they need to have a "meaningful discussion" about any travel arrangements involving her, including location and schedule, before Juno is informed about them.

"If you have specific travel plans for which you intend to include Juno, please let me know now so we can address them ahead of time," he asked, explaining: "I ask once again that you discuss these things with me before talking about them with Juno to save her confusion or disappointment."

Also among Joshua's concerns is Juno's schooling, which the proposed travels could interfere with.

"I do not think that on location tutoring could approximate the importance of what Juno has received by attending school and being in a consistent peer environment this year,” he also wrote in his letter," and noted that: "Her social and emotional development (and her academic achievement) this year have been truly extraordinary."