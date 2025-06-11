Pink's son Jameson impresses with epic move in new video from dad Carey Hart — watch

Pink and Carey Hart's youngest son Jameson is stacking up quite the assortment of hobbies!

It's no surprise that the eight-year-old has become quite the daredevil just like his parents, who have previously shared photos and videos of him both performing on stage with his mom or riding electric mountain bikes with his dad.

And in the latest video shared by his dad on Instagram, a former professional motorcycle racer, he proved he can swing a pretty mean driver too. Watch it below.

Pink's son Jameson impresses with golf swing

Carey revealed in his caption that he got Jameson, who he affectionately calls Jamo, some Rick Fowler edition Cobra Golf clubs, and that they headed "straight to the driving range."

"Baseball all stars wraps up in a couple weeks. Think this is a good time to introduce the clubs! He had a blast and a pretty natural swing to start off. Fun day w/ lil man," he added.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Hart family in 2022

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with Rick himself writing: "Love it! Stoked you got a good starter set…we will have to get him dialed…keep swinging Jamo!!" as others followed suit with: "Go Jamo!" and: "What a natural swing, hit 'em long Jamo!" as well as: "He's getting so big! Nice swing Jamo."

In addition to Jameson, Pink and Carey, who have been married since 2006, are also parents to daughter Willow, who just turned 14.