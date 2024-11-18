Craig Melvin shares rare photos inside home as he marks double celebration with kids

It was a full, celebratory weekend for Craig Melvin, for more than one reason.

Fresh off of the announcement that he would officially be replacing fellow anchor Hoda Kotb upon her departure in a few weeks, the Today Show host ran home to celebrate his daughter Sybil's eighth birthday.

He and his wife Lindsay Czarniak, a fellow reporter and sports anchor, have been married since 2011, and in addition to Sybil are also parents to ten-year-old son Delano.

On the Monday, November 18 installment of the Today Show's 3rd Hour, as hosts Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer were catching up on what they got up to during their weekends, Craig shared a glimpse of his celebratory one.

"It was a full weekend, Sybil celebrated her eighth birthday," he said, sharing a photo of the birthday girl blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

"She had a big party, all of her friends ran around the house, ran through the backyard and destroyed everything," he went on, as Dylan quipped that that's the "best kind of party."

© Craig Melvin / NBC Sybil, nicknamed Sibby, celebrated her eighth birthday

He continued: "Then that was Saturday and this was the next day, Daddy fell asleep watching football on the couch and at some point they climbed up on top of me," as he shared a photo of him fast asleep on the couch in between his two kids, and joked: "Lindsey took the pictures just to mock me."

Craig's new gig alongside host Savannah Guthrie was announced on November 14, some weeks after Hoda announced she would be departing the show to spend more time with family.

© Craig Melvin / NBC The following day Craig slept through football

The veteran news anchor will air her last broadcast on Friday, January 10, and Craig will assume his new gig the following Monday, January 13.

During the emotional, exciting announcement, he shared: "I am beyond excited and grateful," noting that it is "the latest in a long line of blessings."

© Instagram He joined 3rd Hour in 2018

"The larger staff found out this morning, and people broke into applause," Savannah also revealed, and maintained: "This is one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made. Congratulations."

Craig has had ties to NBC since he was a high school student, when he joined their affiliate WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina, and returned upon his graduation from college. He officially joined the Today Show and 3rd Hour in 2018.