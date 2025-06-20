Warnings issued over 'dangerous' mistakes that could make dogs overheat this summer

With heatwaves come BBQs, garden parties and summer socialising, but the hot weather can spell disaster for your furry friends. Did you know they can suffer from heatstroke too?

Our beloved pooches need to stay nice and chilled throughout the warmer months, or experts warn the results could be fatal. Here are some tips to keep your dogs safe during a heatwave.

What are the symptoms of heatstroke in dogs?

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Watch out for symptoms such as difficulty breathing and drowsiness

Alex Cross, Chief Customer Officer at Tesco Insurance, explained what dog owners need to look out for in the warm weather.

"Heatstroke can be really dangerous for dogs. If the weather is warmer than usual, or you’re doing something your dog isn’t used to, like taking a long walk in the middle of the day, be on top of the signs of heatstroke.

"Heavy panting or difficulty breathing, excessive drooling, drowsiness, lethargy or collapsing, and vomiting can all be signs that your dog is under heat stress," he said, adding that breeds with heavy fur coats and flat-faced breeds are more susceptible.

He advised: "Move them somewhere cool, allow them to have small drinks of cool water and pour cool water over them to try and reduce their body temperature, but not icy cold as this can shock them. If your dog is unconscious, you need to seek immediate vet support."

Sean McCormack, Head Vet at Tails.com, added that heatstroke signs are to be taken very seriously. He described them as "a serious medical condition that can be life-threatening if not treated promptly."

So, how can you prevent it in the soaring summer temperatures? Experts reveal all.

How to keep your dog cool in the summer – and mistakes to avoid

1. Cool car trips

© Getty Images Be careful about how long you leave your dog in a car in the sunshine

Everyone loves a summer road trip, pooches included, so prepare well for your journey to make sure everyone is cool and comfortable on the road.

Pre-cool your car ahead of a journey by setting the aircon to a consistent temperature, and also make sure you have plenty of water to hydrate yourself and your dog when you take a pit stop.

Another hack to keep your furry travel companion cool in the car is having sunshades fitted on your windows or having a cooling mat for your dog to lie on. Of course, never leave your dog alone in the car when the temperature starts rising - even in the shade with windows open, the interior of your car can reach extreme temperatures.

"Dogs can begin to suffer from heatstroke in as little as 15 minutes without proper ventilation," Sean warned.

It’s best to leave your pup at home if you’re travelling somewhere that isn’t dog-friendly.

2. Chill out time

© Kohei Hara Dogs might want to spend time indoors on cool towels rather than in direct sunshine

There are a few handy towel hacks that will be sure to keep pups happy in the heat. Pop a couple of towels in the fridge or freezer to lie down on, or why not soak a towel in cold water for your dog to lie on? Just make sure you don’t cover them with the towel, as this could trap heat in.

Hanging a towel in front of a protected fan also helps blow cooler air towards your pooch and saves warm air from circulating in the room.

3. Timed walks

© Getty Images Walks in the early morning or late evening can be cooler for your furry friend

During hot weather, pavements and driveways can heat up incredibly quickly, causing painful burns on dogs' paws. According to Sean, when the air temperature is 25°C, tarmac can soar to 52°C.

"If you're unsure whether the ground is safe, try the palm test: place your palm on the pavement, and if you can’t comfortably hold it there for at least seven seconds, it’s too hot for your dog," the experts advise.

To prevent burns, avoid the heat of the day and head out for walks early in the morning or later in the evening when it's cooler.

4. Prioritise hydration

© Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hydration is key for humans and animals! Top up your pet pooch's water bowl regularly and place it in a cool, shaded area of your home.

When you're on the move, carry a portable water bowl or a dog water bottle, which often come with a built-in lid that doubles as a bowl.

5. Frozen treats

© Getty Images Keep an eye out for reduced appetite

While you're enjoying an ice cream, treat your dog to a safe and tasty alternative such as frozen sliced banana, a frozen lick mat, or even homemade frozen lollies made up of kibble and water in an ice cube tray.

When the weather warms up, it's not uncommon for dogs to show a reduced appetite, particularly if they’re going on shorter walks that don’t build up the same level of hunger.

Serving smaller meals more frequently can make it easier for your dog to get their required nutrition. If you notice more significant or prolonged changes in their eating habits, consult your vet for advice.

6. Paddling pool

A paddling pool is a fun summer activity for all the family, and perfect for cooling down your pet's temperature.

If your dog is a water-lover, beware of ponds and lakes that could contain blue-green algae, which is a type of bacteria known as cyanobacteria and can make water appear pea-green or soup-like.

"While not all blue-green algae is toxic, certain strains can produce harmful substances that may cause skin irritation, nausea, vomiting, or more serious health issues if ingested or inhaled," Sean revealed.