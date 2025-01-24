I adopted two disabled pets and they have stolen my heart

Many people considering buying a pet are looking for a furry friend to complete their family. Buckinghamshire-based Claire Childs found just that when she adopted her cat Peanut and dog Peps.

Unfortunately, stray dog Peps was blind, and street-dwelling cat Peanut had lost the use of his back legs and tail after being attacked by a dog. Peps and Peanut's disabilities did not put Claire off adopting the animals that she says have brought her an incredible amount of "happiness, joy, and pride".

© Claire Childs Claire shares her story

Claire opened up to HELLO! about adopting Peps and Peanut as she shares her tips for owners looking to give a disabled pet a happy home.

Rescuing Peps and Peanut

When the pet owner and children's books author set about welcoming a new friend into her family, she knew she wanted to adopt rather than buying a puppy or kitten from a breeder.

© Claire Childs Peps and Peanut bring joy to Claire's home

"Most of the pets I have had in my life have been rescue animals," she explains. "Peps was about three when I adopted him in June 2021, but Peanut was only a few months old when I adopted him in September 2021. There are always kittens and puppies looking for homes through rescue centres.

© Claire Childs Both pets were rescued in 2021

"I wasn't looking for a particular breed of dog or type of cat, and I wanted to give a home to an animal that probably wouldn't be at the top of an adoption list. It has always made me sad that so many animals don't have homes."

Meeting her new pals

With a houseful of cats, Claire was looking for a canine companion who would fit in with her clowder. "I saw a photo of Peps on the rescue website and I thought he looked like a gentle dog," she recalls. "I saw that he was blind and had been picked on by some of the other dogs so he lived with the cats – that really tugged at my heartstrings and I knew he would be a good fit for my home."

Likewise, Claire felt an instant attachment to Peanut. "When I first saw Peanut it was a photo of a tiny ginger kitten with the most enormous eyes I had ever seen. I fell in love with him instantly because he was just so cute.

© Claire Childs Claire shares her tips for looking after a pet with a disability

"I wasn't sure initially that I would be able to adopt him because he had received his injury from a dog, but as the rescue charity knew Peps and knew he was gentle and already happily and safely lived with cats they agreed that he could come into foster for a trial," she adds.

She wasn't the only fan of Peps: "I could keep them separate if Peanut was in any way frightened, but fortunately he loved Peps from day one."

The impact of their disabilities

Claire shares the impact of Peps and Peanut's disabilities on their daily lives – and it is clear to see her nurturing influence has helped them flourish.

"For Peps, life really isn't that much different to any other dog. He knows his way around the house, he goes on walks, he barks at delivery drivers," the proud owner says, explaining that he has learned 'left' and 'right' commands, as well as the word 'tree' to indicate there is an obstacle in front of him.

© Claire Childs Claire has taught Peps how to avoid obstacles

"It's great because whenever we are with friends they all shout 'tree' if he walks towards anything! He needs less exercise because he has a problem with his knees and arthritis but still enjoys walks. To get some mental stimulation he is a registered therapy dog and enjoys visits to a residential home where he gets lots of fuss and attention," Claire says.

© Claire Childs Peps enjoys a woodland walk

Meanwhile, Claire has set up a safe patio area for Peanut and he has a well-honed toilet routine amid his injuries. "The rescue centre had taught him to sit on the toilet seat and hold onto your leg so I have just carried this on, and this means that he won't get into a mess," his owner explains. "He is very calm and knows this routine so it’s very easy but it was quite daunting when he first arrived. I was worried I might hurt him, or we might not be able to do it, but practice makes perfect."

Peps and Peanut's impact

As much as Claire has had a positive impact on her pets, they have done the same for her: "Everyone that has a pet knows how much happiness they can bring to your life. I'm also really proud to see how they have grown stronger, more confident and live happy lives after they both had such difficult starts."

© Claire Childs Claire shares her tips for looking after a pet with a disability

Claire has also made friends with other owners of disabled pets via social media and Peps' role as a therapy dog means they enjoy regular visits to a local residential home.

"Seeing residents' faces light up when he walks in is absolutely priceless, and seeing how much enjoyment he gets from those visits is just amazing," she says. "Both Peps and Peanut have taught me to not let difficulties or challenges get in the way and to just keep on trying.

© Claire Childs Peanut loves a cuddle

"Peanut's perseverance is particularly inspirational. I've had non-disabled pets, but somehow they bring that little extra to your life and definitely steal your heart."

Claire's tips for welcoming a disabled pet into your home

As a pet owner who has adapted to the needs of her pets, Claire shared some key tips for those who also want to give a pet with a disability a loving home.

© Claire Childs Claire had made new friends via her pets

She recommends linking up with other owners of disabled pets and says there are amazing charities and resources such as Woofability, Broken Biscuits, and the Miracle's Mission who are always on hand to help.

Exploring what your pet enjoys is also important she says, adding that this may be different to an able-bodied pet. "Peanut loves chasing a worm toy on a stick, eating leaves, and watching the birds. He also likes scratch mats and wrestling with his brother Elvis," she says.

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim Peps loves to listen to Death in Paradise

"Peps enjoys listening to the TV programme Death in Paradise and listening to Classic FM. He enjoys his breakfast in a snuffle mat and he likes swimming!"

© Claire Childs Claire says adopting an animal with a disability is a rewarding experience

She also reminds potential pet owners that adaptions are necessary to meet the needs of their pet but this can be seen as an enriching aspect of your relationship. "Caring for a disabled animal and watching them grow in confidence in what they can do is the most rewarding experience; if you have a kind heart and love animals you will be just fine," Claire says.

DISCOVER: I'm a vet, these are the 7 most common mistakes dog owners make

Claire's children's books about Peps and Peanuts are available now via Austin McCauley Publishers https://www.austinmacauley.com/book/hi-im-peanut