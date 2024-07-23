6 best small handheld fans to keep you cool during the heatwave

Hands up if you're struggling with the heat? You might rely on your electric fan at home, but what about when you're on the move or when you're on your commute? A portable handheld fan has become essential for some cooling relief while on the move. The small, compact size makes them perfect for popping in your bag, and there are so many stylish designs to choose from right now.

If you’re in need of a pocket-sized fan that will keep you feeling fresh this summer, we’ve rounded up the best handheld fans to shop now, from refreshing misting fans to silk fans, bladeless fans and more.

How we chose the best handheld fans?

We looked at the reviews online, the star rating and whether we'd tried one ourselves. We looked at how easy it charges (a USB is preferable these days), and how compact it is. We also wanted to include some genius new ones you might not have seen in your local stores. We looked for models with long battery life and shorter charging times. Prices vary in this roundup but the majority are reasonable.

We've got a few different options to choose from. The John Lewis ANYDAY Fan is a cult favourite with shoppers, with people often buying as gifts afterwards. Amazon stocks plenty of options; from your typical handheld fan to a folding paper fan, misting fan and even one that goes around your neck. It's up to you which one you go for.

You'll need to consider where and how you plan to use it in order for it to meet the requirements you need. If battery life is most important to you, be sure to pay close attention to battery life, if it's the aesthetics, you might want to choose one that has a colour you'd prefer.

Best handheld fans

1/ 6 John Lewis ANYDAY Handheld & Foldable Desk Fan, 4 inch © John Lewis This is a real hit with shoppers, with people often buying one for themself and then they buy them as gifts for family members. The USB travel fan is the heatwave gadget you won't want to let out of your sight this summer. It has three wind speeds, and can be carried or propped up for a much-need breeze wherever you are. One verified shopper said: "Great valve has three speeds which is good have bought 3 now as gifts for all different ages over 31 all pleased with gift." Available in an array of colours.



2/ 6 TECKNET Handheld Fan © TECKNET Amazon's folding fan can be carried with you on the go or propped up on your desk to keep you cool while you work - and it comes with a handy landyard for keeping the cooling gadget within reach. This one has three adjustable wind speeds and is available in an array of colours. One verified shopper reviewed it said: "My wife love this fan. It is very sturdy and recharges quickly. It is very quiet on low speed and there is no reason to turn it up. The 4 led's show when charging is required. It runs a long time between charges."

3/ 6 Fisura Original Handheld Folding Fan © Fisura If you prefer to go back to the good ol' days of handheld paper fans, this is a fun one to choose. There are lots of different designs to choose from and you also get a hanger included as well. The reviews are mixed with some saying it's sturdy, and others saying it's not sturdy.

4/ 6 LYMYBETY Portable Rechargeable Hanging Neck Fan © Amazon Neck fans are especially good if you commute and you need to be hands-free. These are especially useful when travelling and sightseeing. It is made of high-quality soft silicone material, which is soft to fit the skin, effectively non-slip, and can be freely adjusted in width to provide you with a wonderful comfort. One happy shopper wrote as a review: "Fantastic portable fan. Comfortably worn around neck and easy to use. Fantastic value for money. Recommended by a friend and I'll be recommending to all my friends." It comes in an array of colours.

5/ 6 Dancial Handheld Fan Misting Fan © Dancial Misting fans are so refreshing in the hot weather, and this long-lasting power fan promises a battery life of up to 10 hours. The folding design also means you can set it up on your desk to keep you cool while you work. One fan wrote a thorough review, writing: "I've been using this at my desk while I work. I wasn't sure how much of a differnce having a mister would be, but it seems to enhance the cooling from the fan quite a bit.



"The mist gets on your skin, evaporates and cools you down in the process. It really is noticible, especially on the higher settings as the faster air promotes faster evaporation.



"Really easy to fill up under a tap or with the supplied water bottle. Does make a bit of a hissing noise as it atomizes the water to turn it into a mist, but it's no louder than the fans.



"The instructions state that one full fill lasts 2.5 hours. Which seems about right from my testing. Very happy with it so far. Nice that the handle folds and can be used as a stand. Really usefull when you have to be inside suring the summer. Offers a lot more cooling then my regular desk fan." It's available in an array of colours.