Miley Cyrus and Damian Hurley show bond as Elizabeth Hurley reunites - see photo

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus took their relationship to the next stage on Saturday night as they enjoyed a public reunion with their children – Damian Hurley and Miley Cyrus.

The children of the Austin Powers actress, 60, and the 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer, 63, showed off their blossoming bond as they were pictured from behind, standing side by side as the A-list foursome gathered at the London premiere of Miley's musical film, Something Beautiful.

"The babies are all grown up @damianhurley1 & @mileycyrus at the premiere of Something Beautiful in London last night," Elizabeth wrote, captioning the first public photo of Damian and Miley together.

© Instagram Miley and Damian showed their bond in their first public photo

"Aww I love," Damian commented, adding two love heart emojis, as he displayed his affection for the 'Angels Like You' singer.

© Instagram Elizabeth wore a sparkly wrap dress for her reunion with Miley Cyrus

The Strictly Confidential star looked amazing for the event, stepping out in a dazzling sparkly wrap dress with a low V-shaped neckline and long sleeves alongside her new beau.

What happened between Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus?

The public reunion was an unexpected one as Billy Ray and his 'Flowers' singer daughter, 32, were previously estranged. It was reported that Miley's relationship with her father started to become strained during his divorce from Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, in 2022.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus experienced a struggle in their relationship

Last June, Miley was asked during an episode of David Letterman’s Netflix special, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, if her father, who starred alongside her in Disney's Hannah Montana, was her hero. "My mom is my hero, and, my father, I’m grateful for, first, his genes. My dad has a great hair, and I got that," she replied.

© WireImage Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus starred in Hannah Montana together

"I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me." However, Miley has since spoken about finding peace in her relationship with Billy Ray in a New York Times interview.

© Getty Images for MTV Miley said her mother, Tish, was her hero

"I think timing is everything," she said. "As I've gotten older, I'm respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents — because my mom's really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard.

© WireImage Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus have healed their relationship

"And so I think I took on some of my mom's hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain."

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray's blossoming romance

After making her relationship with her Christmas in Paradise co-star social media official at Easter, Elizabeth made it clear that her son Damian's seal of approval was important to her.

© Getty Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley's relationship has been endorsed by Damian Hurley

A source told HELLO!: "Damian loves Billy Ray and is delighted to see his mother happy and in love."