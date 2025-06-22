Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Miley Cyrus and Damian Hurley show bond as Elizabeth Hurley reunites - see photo
Damian Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley on red carpet in silver looks© Getty

The Austin Powers actress and her son partied with Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus in London

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus took their relationship to the next stage on Saturday night as they enjoyed a public reunion with their children – Damian Hurley and Miley Cyrus.

The children of the Austin Powers actress, 60, and the 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer, 63, showed off their blossoming bond as they were pictured from behind, standing side by side as the A-list foursome gathered at the London premiere of Miley's musical film, Something Beautiful.

"The babies are all grown up @damianhurley1 & @mileycyrus at the premiere of Something Beautiful in London last night," Elizabeth wrote, captioning the first public photo of Damian and Miley together. 

Miley and Damian from behind in black outfits© Instagram
Miley and Damian showed their bond in their first public photo

"Aww I love," Damian commented, adding two love heart emojis, as he displayed his affection for the 'Angels Like You' singer.

Elizabeth in a sparkly wrap dress beside billy ray cyrus© Instagram
Elizabeth wore a sparkly wrap dress for her reunion with Miley Cyrus

The Strictly Confidential star looked amazing for the event, stepping out in a dazzling sparkly wrap dress with a low V-shaped neckline and long sleeves alongside her new beau.

What happened between Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus?

The public reunion was an unexpected one as Billy Ray and his 'Flowers' singer daughter, 32, were previously estranged. It was reported that Miley's relationship with her father started to become strained during his divorce from Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, in 2022.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus experienced a struggle in their relationship

Last June, Miley was asked during an episode of David Letterman’s Netflix special, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, if her father, who starred alongside her in Disney's Hannah Montana, was her hero. "My mom is my hero, and, my father, I’m grateful for, first, his genes. My dad has a great hair, and I got that," she replied. 

Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Noah Lindsey Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and Tish Cyrus at the World Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures "Hannah Montana The Movie" on April 02, 2009 © WireImage
Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus starred in Hannah Montana together

"I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me." However, Miley has since spoken about finding peace in her relationship with Billy Ray in a New York Times interview.

Tish Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California© Getty Images for MTV
Miley said her mother, Tish, was her hero

"I think timing is everything," she said. "As I've gotten older, I'm respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents — because my mom's really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard. 

Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus perform at the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019© WireImage
Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus have healed their relationship

"And so I think I took on some of my mom's hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain."

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray's blossoming romance

After making her relationship with her Christmas in Paradise co-star social media official at Easter, Elizabeth made it clear that her son Damian's seal of approval was important to her.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley in pink dress and Damian Hurley in red suit pose © Getty
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley's relationship has been endorsed by Damian Hurley

A source told HELLO!: "Damian loves Billy Ray and is delighted to see his mother happy and in love."

