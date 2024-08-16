Emily Andre rocks striking swimsuit in rare photo with baby Arabella

Emily Andre is soaking up family life having welcomed her third child with her husband Peter Andre in April.

On Thursday, the NHS doctor, 35, took to Instagram to share a new photo with her daughter Arabella while on a sun-soaked getaway.

© Instagram Emily shared a rare photo with baby Arabella on holiday

The doting mother, who is also a mum to 10-year-old Amelia and seven-year-old Theo, was spotted in a swimming pool in a knitted blue swimsuit and oversized shades with her tumbling locks in a high bun as she cuddled up to her baby.

Her 'Mysterious Girl' singer husband, 51, also shared a carousel of photos with his 1.9 million Instagram followers holding baby Arabella in the swimming pool.

© Instagram Peter was also seen with his daughter in the pool

"So much love," the adoring dad of five wrote.

© Instagram Peter and Emily took Arabella abroad

Emily's home life with Peter

The 35-year-old doctor loves to share insights into her home life with Peter and their three children, as well as with Peter's older children Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, from his previous marriage to model Katie Price.

Earlier this month, the adoring mother and stepmother took to Instagram to share a photo from her personal archive breastfeeding her daughter to mark World Breastfeeding Week.

© Instagram The NHS doctor shares baby Arabella with her husband Peter

"This week has been all about supporting women, babies, and families however they choose to feed, whether that’s breastfeeding, pumping, combination feeding, formula milk or others," Emily penned.

"Feeding your baby isn’t always plain sailing, but I hope campaigns like these help people feel more able to talk about any challenges they come across. One thing I have learnt since becoming a parent is that your feeding journey is very personal and no matter how we choose to feed our babies we should all support each other no matter what."

© Instagram Emily gave birth to her third baby in April

While Emily opts to keep her children's faces out of the spotlight, she does share sweet updates with her followers.

She posed with her tot in the garden of her million-pound home in Surrey in July. "A lovely Sunday in the sun! Baby Belle (as Theo calls her, like the cheese [laughing face emoji]) is getting so big now and loves being outdoors. Hope you all had a lovely weekend," the star wrote.

In January, HELLO! caught up with Emily's stepson Junior ahead of the arrival of Arabella at the Butterfly Ball in aid of Caudwell Children's Charity. "Well I'm going to be one of eight now, which is crazy, I'm going to be a big brother again," the budding star said.

© Getty Junior is a doting big brother

"Obviously, I'm going to be like 19 years older, so I'm going to treat it as if it's my child. It's going to prepare me for fatherhood but yeah I'm very excited."