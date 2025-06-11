Miley Cyrus breaks silence on family feud: 'Dark decade'

Miley Cyrus opened up about bringing her family back together after their "dark decade", sharing that they were taking steps to reconcile after years apart.

The Cyrus family have made headlines in recent years thanks to a public feud born from Miley's parent's divorce in 2022.

A dark decade

© WireImage Miley has four siblings: Braison, Noah, Trace and Brandi

Miley's siblings Trace, Brandi, Noah and Braison all took sides in Billy Ray and Tish's split, leading to a family divide. While the "Flowers" singer reportedly fell out with her father, Noah and Braison skipped their mother's wedding to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in 2023 and wore a shirt with Billy Ray's face on it in a silent protest.

Miley then snubbed Billy Ray in her Grammys acceptance speech, and her older brother Trace then took to Instagram to express concern about their father's erratic behavior.

As their family feud grew nastier, Miley realized that they needed to patch things up before there was no more love left.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Her parents divorced in 2022

Speaking on the Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky podcast on Tuesday, she detailed how the Cyrus' escaped their "dark decade" and began to rebuild their fractured relationships together.

"Half of us weren't speaking to each other at one point, and we cleaned all that up," she told the host. "That was a really important part of my year this year, was all of my family putting those lines of communication back together. A lot because of, you know, I had a lot of loyalty to my mom, the way that families do when parents get divorced."

"In that situation, I watched what happens when you don't clean things up as they're happening," she continued. "They really do stack, and then all of a sudden you go, 'Oh my God, it's been 10 years, and this is a mess that I barely even know how to start. This is like emotional hoarding.'"

Rebuilding the family

© Kevin Mazur The Cyrus family are slowly patching things up

Miley shared that her secret weapon to overcome the family's issues was pushing through the discomfort and being present despite the bad blood.

"As we start bringing some happiness and joy into each other's life, then we'll just be in a better place to have these conversations. 'Cause I'd rather get it balanced first," she explained.

Miley's family have not attended therapy together yet, as "to get each other in a room to even get to counseling would have been a war." Instead, they continue to show up for each other and work through their issues day by day.

© Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 Miley and her mom are incredibly close

The 32-year-old added that she wanted to be a "safe place" for her family to talk to when they needed her, and that she would always wave "the white flag" when it came down to it.

Although she rarely comments on her family drama, Miley recently put a stop to rumors that she had fallen out with her mom, whom she is the closest to within the family.

"I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us," she wrote after Tish had unfollowed her on Instagram in May. "She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me - simple, coincidental, and uninteresting."

