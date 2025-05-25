Brooklyn Beckham draws line with family in bold public statement amid ongoing rift

Brooklyn Beckham continues to intrigue fans amid his ongoing rift with his parents as on Sunday he shared a video featuring his wife that was captioned with a cryptic message.

The firstborn child of former England footballer David Beckham and fashion designer and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, 26, was seen riding a motorbike with his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham on the back presumably near the home they share in Beverly Hills.

"My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby," Brooklyn wrote with fans particularly paying attention to his insistence that he will always "choose" his wife.

The Beckham feud

Though none of the Beckham family (which is also comprised of the couple's three younger children Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13) have spoken out about their ongoing disagreement, reports of a feud have surrounded the family for several months.

© WireImage The Beckhams are at odds

Brooklyn, who married American model Nicola in 2022, has snubbed his parents at a number of important events this year, including Victoria's 51st birthday party in April and David's milestone 50th birthday celebrations.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Brooklyn was absent from David's 50th birthday

The former football star's celebrations commenced on 30 April with a family party at his Cotswolds home while his actual birthday on 2 May was marked with a dinner party at Core by Clare Smyth, a Michelin-starred restaurant in London. Other birthday events included a black-tie soirée in Florida and a trip to Bordeaux for wine-tasting – all of which Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from.

© Getty Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham are putting up a united front

Conflict coach, Julie Cobalt, told HELLO! that Brooklyn's erosion of "emotional safety" could be the reason that their issues are ongoing amid the Beckhams' choice to document their family life on social media.

"Social media gives younger generations a sense of identity and community. It's where they feel most seen and heard. In that space, grievances can quickly turn into narratives that elicit likes, support, and sympathy," Julie said.