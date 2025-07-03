All the baby names that are at risk of going extinct in 2025

Few decisions in life can feel as monumental as naming your baby. Some parents choose aspirational names, some choose to honour family traditions, and others choose totally unique names altogether.

As name trends change from year to year, some names fall out of fashion, and others go entirely extinct.

According to BabyCentre, certain names and naming trends are seemingly on their way out for 2025. 2025 also marks the start of a new generation, Generation Beta, which follows Generation Alpha.

It appears that, first and foremost, traditionally royal names like Catherine, Anne, Phillip, Albert, and Edward are all on the way out. According to their data, each tumbled more than 100 spots. Catherine took the biggest fall, though, dropping 221 spots.

Royal-inspired names such as Catherine and Edward are on the decline

Trendy '80s and '90s names are also falling out of fashion, with monikers such as Erin, Kelsey, Chelsea, Kendra, and Alexis all declining in popularity this year.

The names most at risk of going extinct for girls include Jamie, Katie, Remy, Analia, and Karina. As for boys, Jamal, Esteban, Cannon, Emery, and Taylor are all on their way out.

Beloved '80s and '90s names are also falling out of fashion

Meanwhile, other name trends seem to be on the rise, including the rather grim True Crime genre-inspired monikers.

According to BabyCentre, names such as Anna, Arthur, Bella, Erin, and other infamous criminal cases, true crime celebrities, and viral scandal-reminiscent names are all on the rise.

Meanwhile, true crime and celestial inspired names are seemingly on the rise

BabyCentre UK's Baby Naming Expert, and author, SJ Strum, explains: "These names aren't being chosen because of crime. More often, parents are unconsciously absorbing popular culture, and these names creep into our minds via gripping TV, podcasts, and viral content. It's a fascinating lens on how culture shapes language, and by extension, baby names."

Thankfully, it's not all macabre when it comes to baby name trends. According to BabyCentre, celestial baby girl names are also soaring in popularity.

With lunar cycles, astrology, and spirituality only ever growing in popularity, names like Luna, Nova, Aurora, and Arabella are booming. Although the name Arabella might have less to do with cosmic connections and more to do with Arctic Monkeys' fans reaching parenthood.