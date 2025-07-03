Josh Peck welcomes baby girl — and her name is trending

Josh Peck is now a proud father-of-three with his wife Paige O'Brien. The Summer Camp actor revealed that the name of his newest little one is adorably, Meyer Lane.

He took to his social media to share the wholesome news by posting a picture of the cute baby wearing all white and he captioned it: "Meyer Lane, we love you, we love you."

The unique name is now trending online for parents-to-be. The couple share Meyer, and their sons Max Milo, seven, and Shai Miller, three, together.

© Instagram Josh Peck is now a father of three

The couple met in 2011 at a Halloween party and they got married in 2017. The doting father shared what he loves most about parenthood with E! News.

He gushed: "Kids are our happy place. It's where we just feel most comfortable." The loving father revealed to new parents that the key to raising children is having a strong support system.

© Instagram The name of their baby girl, Meyer Lane, is trending online

The actor explained: "People love to scare new parents and tell them they're never going to sleep again, and they should let go of the idea of brunch, because that's just not going to happen for you anymore. And Paige and I are not that way. We are team support new parents and empower them."

© Instagram The happy couple are already parents to two young sons

Paige expressed to the outlet how Josh's proactive nature as a father is one of her favorite traits about him. She shared: "I am always so grateful that Josh is super hands-on. There are so many nights where the baby will start crying and I'll look up and Josh will already be in there with a bottle. He's taking feedings and helping me out, which is so nice."

© Instagram The lovely couple met in 2011 and got married in 2017

The couple believes the key to a good life balance with kids, is to consciously continue to have date nights that are children-free.

Paige explained: "We spend a lot of time all together and try to make a point of having dinner together or maybe go out to dinner a couple times a week to just do something fun and different."

The mother-of-three shared that the doting father is also just as dedicated to spending solo time with his sons to bond with them.

She added: "Josh is also really good. He'll take Max to do special fun things and have time, just the two of them. They both kind of have ants in their pants and can't sit still. So, I'm like, 'Okay, you guys need to go and burn off energy!'"