Most popular baby names for winter 2024

Naming your baby comes with an inordinate amount of pressure for parents. Whether you are looking for something vintage, something modern, or something uber-unique, why not look to names that evoke the most beautiful qualities of the winter months?
Now the cooler months are in full swing and Christmas is almost upon us, names that relate to winter weather, plants, or elements of nature are becoming increasingly popular and are a special nod to the month in which your bundle of joy was born.
With the help of the team at QR Code Generator and the latest data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), join HELLO! in discovering the top 10 most popular winter baby names for boys and girls in the UK…
Top 10 girl names for winter
- Ivy - evokes the courage and endurance of the classic winter plant
- Aurora - after the Northern Lights phenomenon the Aurora Borealis, evoking the beauty of Nordic winter skies
- Holly - perfectly festive after the striking winter plant
- Alba - from the Latin meaning 'white' and the Spanish 'dawn' it reminds us of winter snow
- Lucia - from the Latin for 'light', Lucia evokes a warm winter glow
- Winter - as classic as it gets
- Eira - from the Welsh meaning 'snow' it evokes peace and serenity
- Ana - a nod to Disney's Frozen, and thus the epitome of a winter princess
- Bianca - 'white' in Italian, this name evokes snowy landscapes
- Celeste - from the Latin meaning 'heavenly', this name calls together the Biblical story underpinning Christmas
DISCOVER: 12 unique royal baby names - all about their secret meanings
Top 10 boy names for winter
- Blake - means both 'dark' and 'pale' from the Old English blac, evoking the beautiful contrast of dark winter nights and snowy landscapes
- Robin - from the Old French Robert, meaning “bright fame' but also the red-breasted bird that is associated with the colder months
- Nicholas - it doesn't get much more festive than St Nicholas who inspired Santa Claus
- Orion - a starkly visible constellation during the winter months
- Fergus - from the Scottish Gaelic Fearghas, meaning 'man of strength', Fergus is the reflection of the hardiness required to survive freezing winters
- Noel - from the Latin natalis, meaning 'birth' or 'day of birth', Noel echoes the birth of Jesus Christ
- Forrest - evoking snow-covered tree tops as far as the eye can see
- Zephyr - from the Greek meaning 'West wind', this name evokes howling blizzards
- Taran - a Welsh name meaning 'thunder' or “' the rocky hill', this is a powerful choice taking cues from the majesty of thunderstorms throughout winter
- Olaf - from the Old Norse origin meaning 'ancestor's descendant' but also the iconic snowman voice by Josh Gad in Disney's Frozen