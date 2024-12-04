Most popular baby names for winter 2024

Naming your baby comes with an inordinate amount of pressure for parents. Whether you are looking for something vintage, something modern, or something uber-unique, why not look to names that evoke the most beautiful qualities of the winter months?

Now the cooler months are in full swing and Christmas is almost upon us, names that relate to winter weather, plants, or elements of nature are becoming increasingly popular and are a special nod to the month in which your bundle of joy was born.

With the help of the team at QR Code Generator and the latest data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), join HELLO! in discovering the top 10 most popular winter baby names for boys and girls in the UK…

Top 10 girl names for winter

Ivy - evokes the courage and endurance of the classic winter plant Aurora - after the Northern Lights phenomenon the Aurora Borealis, evoking the beauty of Nordic winter skies Holly - perfectly festive after the striking winter plant Alba - from the Latin meaning 'white' and the Spanish 'dawn' it reminds us of winter snow Lucia - from the Latin for 'light', Lucia evokes a warm winter glow Winter - as classic as it gets Eira - from the Welsh meaning 'snow' it evokes peace and serenity Ana - a nod to Disney's Frozen, and thus the epitome of a winter princess Bianca - 'white' in Italian, this name evokes snowy landscapes Celeste - from the Latin meaning 'heavenly', this name calls together the Biblical story underpinning Christmas

Top 10 boy names for winter

