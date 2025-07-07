Jenna Bush Hager shares she dropped off kids at Texas camp as she reveals ties to Camp Mystic tragedy

Amid Fourth of July celebrations, hearts were heavy across the country, particularly in Texas, which is reeling from deadly, and seemingly sudden, floods.

As of this writing, at least 82 people have died since the catastrophic flooding hit central Texas, and Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp that sits along the Guadalupe River, confirmed that at least 27 of their campers and counselors have died, as well as their director Dick Eastland, while 11 remain missing.

As the search for more survivors and victims continues, Jenna Bush Hager, who is originally from Texas, took a moment of TODAY with Jenna and friends to speak on it, revealing her ties to the camp, which was founded in 1926.

© Instagram Jenna with her family on the 4th of July

Speaking on the tragedy both on TODAY and later on Jenna & Friends, Jenna revealed that her mother Laura Bush, who was born in Midland, was a camp counselor at camp mystic.

"Many of my friends had their kids there last week," she added, noting that she has grown up with plenty of women who are also Camp Mystic alums.

Jenna further shared that just yesterday, her own kids with husband Henry Hager, daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy, nine, and son Hal, five, were dropped off at camp in Texas.

© Getty Images The TODAY host with her mom Laura

Reflecting on the extra tough farewell, she said: "Putting them on the bus, saying goodbye to them… and I know so many parents whose kids are at camp or going to camp feel that way. We send our kids into the world with the faith that they can have happy lives, joyful lives, and as adults we know pain, we hope our kids never face it."

Addressing Texas' and her own history with its camps, she told her co-hosts: "So many of my friends were raised at this camp. Texas camps are institutions," adding that her home state "has a type of resilience."

© Getty Damaged buildings of Camp Mystic

"They're generous people, where people want to reach out … Texas camps are really special because you're thinking about 90º weather, no air conditioning," she went on, revealing that her husband had initially questioned why they would send their kids to a camp.

"It's because of the love that's there," she maintained, as she then honored the Eastland family, owners of Camp Mystic for three generations, and Dick, who Jenna knew.

© Getty The flooded Guadalupe River

"That family, the Eastland family, is Texas royalty. They raided so many girls, and his son, who has passed as well, went to [the University of Texas] where I went. But so many of my friends said he was their summer father."

"He looked out for his campers, he raised girls to be brave and loving, and his legacy will live on," she emphasized.