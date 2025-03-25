Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Jenna Bush Hager reacts as sister reveals 'big guy' baby is as big as 3-year-old sister – photos
Subscribe
Today's Jenna Bush Hager reacts as sister reveals 'big guy' baby is as big as 3-year-old sister – photos
jenna bush hager on today© Getty Images

Today's Jenna Bush Hager reacts as sister reveals 'big guy' baby is as big as 3-year-old sister – photos

The Today With Jenna and Friends star welcomed her nephew in August 2024

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jenna Bush Hager made her feelings clear when she learned some news about her seven-month-old nephew.

On Monday's Today With Jenna and Friends, Jenna appeared on the show with her sister, Barbara Bush, who revealed that her son Edward Finn weighs nearly the same as his three-year-old sister Cora Georgia.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet Jenna Bush Hager's famous family

"Well, he's a big guy," Barbara admitted. "He's a very big guy. He's 30 pounds. To put it in context, my three-year-old is 32 pounds. So, he's large and in charge!"

Jenna then chimed in and made it clear that they do "not want to body shame him", with Barbara agreeing: "No. He's perfectly proportionate, and he's here for the ride."

According to the World Health Organization, the average seven-month-old boy weighs just over 18 pounds, with the Mayo Clinic stating that babies typically gain weight quickly in the first six months before their weight steadies as they grow older and become more active.

Jenna shared the arrival of Edward last August, posting a photo of herself holding and feeding the newborn with a bottle.

barbara bush with her husband and kids© NBC
Barbara's son weighs almost as much as his sister

She also shared a second photo of her and Barbara fawning over him, and a third snap showed the little one up close, wrapped in blankets. 

She captioned the photo: "My sissy had a little mister and I fell madly in love with Edward Finn!"

jenna bush hager on jenna and friends with barbara bush© NBC
Jenna and Barbara were not 'body shaming' her son

Barbara and her husband, Craig Coyne, are also parents to daughter Cora Georgia, whom they welcomed in September 2021.

When Barbara welcomed her first-born child, her grandparents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, shared the news in a joint statement:

barbara bush with her husband and kids© NBC
Barbara's son weighs almost as much as his sister

"With full hearts, @laurawbush and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter. Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine – not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married. Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful."

Jenna is close with her twin sister, revealing they "talk a lot and communicate almost every single day via text."

View post on Instagram
 

When the duo started writing picture books together, Barbara told The New York Times: "We have a very shared perspective. 

"That differs if you had a sibling who was older than you and thought what you were doing was uncool, etc. We were always in the same stage together. And so, a lot of our communication is through that frame of reference."

Jenna Bush and her sister Barbara wave to supporters after their father US President George W. Bush delivered his victory speech, 03 November 2004© Getty Images
Jenna and Barbara have a very close bond

The Today host called having a twin an "unbelievable gift", adding to Inbound: "Both private moments and then also awkward public ones, to have each other was this unbelievable thing.

"We have seen how it's made us both much braver in our careers and in our life paths. Having somebody that wants to lift you up, that thinks you're good enough."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More