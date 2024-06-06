George Clooney's sentimental 'tradition' for twins with Amal Clooney inspired by their love story

George Clooney may have for years been known as a perennial bachelor, but truly, he's a romantic, and his wife Amal Clooney knows it.

The Ocean's Eleven actor and the human rights lawyer met in his very own house in Italy — his famed Villa Oleandra estate — back in July 2013, when a mutual friend brought his now-wife as their plus one.

Recalling the beginning of their courtship, the Oscar-winning actor previously told CBS in 2020: "It was easy, it was the minute she walked in the door, I was just taken by her," adding: "And the fun part was, I didn't know whether she would like me or any of those things. And then she's this extraordinarily fun, smart, beautiful, great woman and I was just very taken with her, and I started writing her letters."

George and Amal Clooney's Love Story

The act of sending letters is something George and Amal have continued throughout their marriage, both between themselves and now for their twins too, Ella and Alexander, who marked their seventh birthday on June 6.

Last year, speaking with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America — the anchor is also a dad to twin girls Sophia and Isabella — George shared that he and Amal were still "figuring out" what their "traditions" as a family would be, though he elaborated on their already established one of sending each other letters.

While he first joked it started because Amal "doesn't want to talk to me in person," he then shared: "We write our kids a letter every summer, each, about where we are in the world."

© Getty George and Amal married in 2014

However, there's a caveat, as he revealed: "We haven't given them to them, we have stacks of them that we'll give them when they're old enough to understand."

He continued: "I like the idea of writing down a moment in time and having a time capsule to say, 'Wow this is what we were thinking, and this is what our hopes were,' you can compare it to where you end up."

© Getty The couple spend much of their time at their Lake Como villa

Further speaking with the former NFL player at the time about what it's like to be a dad to twins, George noted: "Well twins tell you a lot," before explaining: "When you have twins and you're raising [them at] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are."

© Getty The couple welcomed the twins in 2017

He went on: "You try to give them some boundaries, and you try to give them things that you believe in, but they're just different [people.]"

"They come out with an opinion, and it's amazing to watch how different my kids' personalities are," he marveled, and lastly joked: "They're raised by the same parents, you know."