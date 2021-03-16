Ringo Starr makes heartbreaking comment about deaths of John Lennon and George Harrison The Beatles drummer spoke about his former bandmates during an interview

Ringo Starr has opened up about how the deaths of his former bandmates John Lennon and George Harrison affected him.

Sitting down virtually with Stephen Colbert to promote his new EP Zoom In, The Beatles drummer opened up about how he still thinks about his late bandmates "quite a bit", decades after their deaths.

As Ringo, who now lives in Los Angeles, reflected on the band's first trip to America in 1964, Stephen asked: "Aside from when people are asking you about your fellow Beatles, how often do you think about them? How often are they on your mind?"

WATCH: The Beatles' Ringo Starr reflects on band's first trip to America in 1964

Ringo looked choked up as he responded: "Yeah, quite a bit. Not every moment of my life, of course.

"We just had two sad anniversaries, George's [death] was 20 years ago when we lost him. John's was 40 years ago, for God's sake," he said.

Ringo also spoke about the special bond that he, Paul, John and George shared during their time together as a band. "I always say I was an only child and suddenly I had three brothers. We were really close," he said, adding that the four friends were "almost psychic" with one another

Ringo's interview on the late night talk show comes just days after he was praised by fans with his age-defying appearance at this year's Grammy Awards.

The 80-year-old took to the stage to present the final trophy of the evening, the award for Record of the Year, which went to Billie Eilish for her single Everything I Wanted.

Ringo made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards in LA on Sunda

Viewers watching at home couldn't believe how youthful the rocker looked and quickly took to Twitter to express their disbelief. "Ringo Starr simply does not age," one fan wrote, while another noted: "Ringo Starr is 80 and looks better than most people half his age." A third joked: "You're telling me this man is 80 years old??? Ringo what is your skincare routine, sir."

