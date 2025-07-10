Meet Taylor Fritz's parents who were also professionally involved in tennis

American tennis player Taylor Fritz is currently ranked as number five in the world, and he's fighting for the top spot right now at Wimbledon.

The athlete is thriving in the sport however did you know that his parents were heavily involved in the tennis world as well? Find out more about his parents.

Kathy May

Taylor's mother Kathy May became a professional tennis player at the age of 18 and was privately coached by Pancho Segura, who was a tennis hall of famer.

© Getty Images Kathy May became a professional tennis player at the age of 18

She went on to win seven Women's Tennis Association singles titles, and she also won four doubles titles. Kathy made it to three Grand Slam quarterfinals which included the 1977 and 1978 French Opens and the 1978 US Open.

The top rank that she acquired was number 10 in the world. She retired at age 24 because she wanted to put an end to her demanding touring life.

Guy Fritz

Growing up, Guy used to compete in tennis tournaments. He became a player-turned-coach and started coaching young players. One of his students included tennis pro CoCo Vandeweghe, who ended up winning the 2008 junior title at the US Open.

© Getty Images Guy Fritz (top right) coaches Taylor in tennis

Fittingly, Guy started coaching his son Taylor, who later won the 2015 junior title at the US Open. In 2016, Guy received the US Olympic Development Coach of the Year award.

About Kathy and Guy's relationship

Kathy met Guy Fritz after she retired from the WTA during the 80s. Before meeting Guy, she was first married to Brian Teacher, who was a 1980 Australian Open champion.

Her second marriage was to firefighter Donn Paben, and she shares two sons with him, and then she welcomed her son Taylor with Guy.

© Getty Images Taylor played a plethora of sports in high school before deciding on tennis

About Taylor

Taylor grew up with a tennis court in his backyard in San Diego, thanks to his parents' love of the sport.

He attended Torrey Pines High School, and he played a plethora of sports including soccer, basketball, football, lacrosse and baseball. The talented high schooler would sometimes even play two sports each season.

© Getty Images Taylor is currently number five in tennis in the world

He eventually decided that out of all the sports he played, he would choose tennis because he had the most skill for it.

Taylor explained to Haute Living: "I guess growing up, I didn’t have my mind set on being a professional tennis player — I just had my mind set on being a professional athlete. I didn’t care what sport it was. When it came down to it, I was the best at tennis of all the sports I played, so I decided to go all in."