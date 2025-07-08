Julia Roberts' sweetest family photos with her rarely-seen 3 kids

Julia Roberts may be one of the most popular and beloved global stars, but when it comes to her family life, she keeps things under wraps.

The Oscar-winning actress, 57, shares three children with her husband Daniel "Danny" Moder, 56, to whom she has been married since 2002: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 20, and younger son Henry, who turned 18 last month.

The star has spoken in the past about refraining from sharing many photos of her kids so as to keep them out of the public eye and maintain the family's privacy.

She spoke with Extra about sharing an adorable throwback baby photo of her twins on their birthday, saying: "It is something to be celebrated, and I know Instagram is a place where people like to share happy things and I love them so much and I really did just happen to come upon this cute picture and I thought…"

"That allows me to share something as a proud parent of them without infringing on their privacy at all," she continued.

Take a look at some rare photos of the family below…

© Stefanie Keenan Family night out Julia and Danny first became parents with the arrival of twins Phinnaeus and Hazel in November 2004. Their youngest, Henry, was born in June 2007.

© Instagram Vacationing All three have inherited some aspect of their famous parents, with Henry and Phinnaeus rocking their renowned auburn locks, while Hazel is a platinum blonde through and through, looking more like her cousin Emma Roberts (before she went red herself, of course)

© Instagram College-bound Older siblings Phinnaeus and Hazel are now college students, having flown the nest in 2022. "It's really thrilling and I wasn't lucky enough to have a college experience," Julia told Extra. "And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them."

© Instagram Youngest Roberts Henry has set himself apart as more of his dad's younger twin, with a love for skateboards, road trips, and even his very distinctive features.

Dinnertime! Julia has spoken in the past about having her kids abide to certain principles during family time, like no devices during family meals, emphasizing greater time for personal connections

© Instagram All grown up This past Mother's Day, Danny paid tribute to Julia with a relatively recent snapshot of Julia and their kids, sweetly penning: "Mothers make the coolest stuff. Love these guys."