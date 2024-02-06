49ers player Fred Warner's very pregnant wife reveals Super Bowl plans as baby's due date fast approaches

Another Super Bowl, another potential Super Bowl baby! As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to face off (again) against the Kansas City Chiefs, their linebacker Fred Warner is also expecting to become a father for the first time.

The NFL player, 27, and his wife, The Bachelor alum Sydney Warner, 28, are expecting their first baby together, a boy, with a due date very close to the February 11th championship.

Last year, when the Chiefs won against the Philadelphia Eagles, there were two expecting dads on the field: Jason Kelce, whose wife Kylie Kelce was pregnant with their third child, and Mecole Hardman Jr., whose girlfriend Chariah Gordon went into labor mid-game.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A$AP Rocky reacts to Rihanna's Super Bowl baby reveal

Now this year, all eyes are on Fred and Sydney, who will officially be 35 weeks pregnant on the day of the big game, which will take place in Las Vegas.

Speaking with People about her plans, Sydney confirmed she would be attending the game in support of her hubby, revealing she was already cleared to travel by her doctors.

She said: "I'm very superstitious. I asked, 'Would you clear me to fly?' And [my doctor] said yes," adding: "Everything's going good so far, so as long as nothing changes in a week, we're all good."

The mom-to-be further shared: "I was told to stay really, really hydrated and try not to walk too much on the day of. So I'm just going to make sure I get some vitamin C packs and try not to jump around too much."

MORE: Christian McCaffrey reveals fiancée Olivia Culpo's sacrifices during 'tough' Super Bowl season

MORE: Will Taylor Swift attend the 2024 Super Bowl to support Travis Kelce?

Sydney has been rooting on Fred all throughout the season – they announced they were expecting in late October – and added that now that she's in her third trimester, she just takes "things a little slower."

© Instagram Sydney attended the game that secured the 49ers spot in the Super Bowl

She went on: "I don't jump as high; try not to scream as loud. I don't want to do anything too crazy. I've learned to pace myself," endearingly adding: "I love seeing all the fans who are excited to talk to me about baby Warner. It's really sweet."

MORE: Usher declares countdown to Super Bowl 'hardest time' in life as he juggles alternate living situation with kids

Plus, despite the chaotic timing, Sydney maintained the experience has nonetheless felt "like a fairy tale."

© Instagram The couple are expecting a baby boy

"It's like a movie," she said, and continued: "You can't write this stuff. And we'll be able to have these memories forever, will be able to tell our son and show him pictures like of his mother pregnant with him and his dad, so excited to meet him, literally at the Super Bowl.

"It's definitely incredible. I could not have imagined that we would be here right now, but we are so blessed and we're so thankful. I think all the stars are aligning and we are just really excited."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.