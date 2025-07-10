Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Goldie Hawn's son Wyatt Russell's wife shares glimpse of kids' summer — see famous family's best photos
meredith hagner pregnant with wyatt russell© Variety via Getty Images

Wyatt Russell's wife Meredith shares glimpse of kids' summer — see famous family's best photos

The Thunderbolts* actor is the son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner are soaking up the sun with their kids this summer.

The Thunderbolts* actor, who is Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son, and the Search Party actress have been married since 2019, and share two kids together, sons Buddy, four, and Boone, one.

Though they keep their kids largely out of the spotlight, and don't share photos of them where their faces aren't obscured, back in June, Meredith shared an adorable shot of her youngest sitting in a field of grass while holding up a dandelion, and his blonde locks are on full display. "bb sunshine man o dreams," she wrote in her caption.

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts" at Dolby Theatre on April 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Meredith and Wyatt and the Thunderbolts* premiere in April

Later in July, her sister-in-law Kate Hudson shared another glimpse at the family's summer, sharing a photo dump on Instagram of their family vacation to Greece.

In one of the photos, Kate appears leaning over Wyatt while serving herself a glass of water, while others pictured Buddy and Boone's cousins, the Almost Famous actress' son Bingham, and her brother Oliver Hudson's sons Wilder and Bodhi.

See more sweet photos of the famous family below.

1/7

Photo shared by Kate Hudson July 2025 featuring her brother Wyatt Russell on a family vacation in Greece© Instagram

Siblings

Kate and Wyatt — who are half-siblings, Kate's dad being musician Bill Hudson — during their vacation in Greece.

2/7

Photo shared by Wyatt Russell's wife Meredith Hagner on Instagram June 2025 of the couple's youngest son Boone© Instagram

Outdoors-y baby

Meredith's photo of little Boone spending time in the grass.

3/7

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts" at Dolby Theatre on April 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© WireImage

Supporting each other

To celebrate Wyatt's most recent project, the Marvel movie Thunderbolts*, Meredith joined him for the Los Angeles premiere.

4/7

Wyatt Russell and one of his sons captured in a photo shared by Meredith Hagner on Instagram Stories© Instagram

The "best decision"

Meredith shared a heartwarming photo of Wyatt with one of his sons in honor of Father's Day.

5/7

Wyatt Russell's wife Meredith Hagner poses with son Boone in her arms and son Buddy standing in front © Instagram

Garden babies

Another sweet photo of the Russell-Hagner boys with their mom.

6/7

Wyatt Russell kisses wife Meredith Hagner as she hold their son immediately after his birth© Instagram

Welcome Boone

Meredith and Wyatt soon after their second son's birth.

7/7

Meredith Hagner lies curled up in a bath © Instagram

Bumping

A photo of Meredith while pregnant.

