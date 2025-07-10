Wyatt Russell's wife Meredith shares glimpse of kids' summer — see famous family's best photos

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner are soaking up the sun with their kids this summer.

The Thunderbolts* actor, who is Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son, and the Search Party actress have been married since 2019, and share two kids together, sons Buddy, four, and Boone, one.

Though they keep their kids largely out of the spotlight, and don't share photos of them where their faces aren't obscured, back in June, Meredith shared an adorable shot of her youngest sitting in a field of grass while holding up a dandelion, and his blonde locks are on full display. "bb sunshine man o dreams," she wrote in her caption.

© Getty Meredith and Wyatt and the Thunderbolts* premiere in April

Later in July, her sister-in-law Kate Hudson shared another glimpse at the family's summer, sharing a photo dump on Instagram of their family vacation to Greece.

In one of the photos, Kate appears leaning over Wyatt while serving herself a glass of water, while others pictured Buddy and Boone's cousins, the Almost Famous actress' son Bingham, and her brother Oliver Hudson's sons Wilder and Bodhi.

See more sweet photos of the famous family below.

1/ 7 © Instagram Siblings Kate and Wyatt — who are half-siblings, Kate's dad being musician Bill Hudson — during their vacation in Greece.



2/ 7 © Instagram Outdoors-y baby Meredith's photo of little Boone spending time in the grass.



3/ 7 © WireImage Supporting each other To celebrate Wyatt's most recent project, the Marvel movie Thunderbolts*, Meredith joined him for the Los Angeles premiere.



4/ 7 © Instagram The "best decision" Meredith shared a heartwarming photo of Wyatt with one of his sons in honor of Father's Day.



5/ 7 © Instagram Garden babies Another sweet photo of the Russell-Hagner boys with their mom.



6/ 7 © Instagram Welcome Boone Meredith and Wyatt soon after their second son's birth.



7/ 7 © Instagram Bumping A photo of Meredith while pregnant.

