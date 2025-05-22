Kourtney Kardashian sparks huge debate over no school rule

Kourtney Kardashian was never one to follow the crowd, and her parenting style is no different.

The reality TV star joined her sister Khloé on her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, revealing that she believed that sending her kids to school was "so dated".

Going against the grain

© Instagram Kourtney shared her feelings on homeschooling her kids

Kourtney shares kids Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with her ex-partner Scott Disick, and welcomed her son Rocky with her husband Travis Barker in November 2023.

"I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is," she said on the podcast. "There's ways we function as a family that…it's like if someone does the same thing every day. Like I do it with everything, it's not about our family."

"Like, let's say the school system. I'll think, 'Why do kids [expletive] go to school?' Truly. It's so dated," she declared.

© Instagram Khloé agreed with her sister's opinion on homeschooling

Her sister, who shares kids True and Tatum with her ex-partner Tristan Thomson, chimed in: "Oh, I'm such a homeschool person, so don't even get me going."

Kourtney added that her kids frequently send her videos about "successful people" whose kids are homeschooled.

"I'm like, 'What's the goal here? You want to do homeschool? Let's do it!' Or whatever it is. I think it's anything," she continued.

Her comments sparked a huge debate, with one commenter on X writing, "She needs to home school her kids. The question is will she do it or go hire a teacher," while another wrote that her comments were "outrageous" and "out of touch".

Parenting 101

© Instagram The mom of four has a traditional parenting style

Kourtney's approach to caring for her kids when they fall ill also differs from the norm, with the 46-year-old admitting that she prefers to nurse them the traditional way rather than administer medication.

"I will, like, nurse the fever of my kids versus giving Tylenol or ibuprofen," she said. "I just want to do that. And whatever it is, there's so many things like that where I feel like I kinda do, maybe in the world generally does maybe more what I do, but in the United States [it's different]."

Aside from being a busy mom of four, Kourtney is also a stepmother to her husband Travis' two kids.

© Getty Travis with his 19-year-old daughter Alabama

The Blink-182 drummer shares Alabama, 19, and Landon, 21, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler; the former couple were married from 2004 until 2008.

"I love my role as stepmom, because I don't feel like it's up to me to discipline," Kourtney explained on the podcast. "We've kind of allowed each other to…we'll talk about it, he can handle the harder things. I definitely give advice or try to be a good role model."

"Some days I've thought like, 'Wow, this is really hard blending families,'" she admitted. "But even in the days that are hard, there's so much more love. It's such a deeper, richer existence."

Joined at the hip

© Instagram Kourtney co-sleeps with her toddler Rocky

The Poosh founder shared some words of wisdom while on Khloé's show, explaining why her preferred style of parenting is to stay attached as much as possible to her kids during their early years.

"I think it's really not separating for as much as possible in the first three years," she said, adding that it "really helps nurture" her bond with her children.

Kourtney revealed in an April episode of The Kardashians that she and Travis co-sleep with Rocky as they can't bear to be apart from him overnight.

