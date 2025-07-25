Inspirational mum creates life-changing hospital play area in memory of 5-year-old son

A London mum, who tragically lost her five-year-old son, Dillan Ramsey-Akehir, to leukaemia, has created a life-changing children's play area and sanctuary at The Royal London Hospital.

The new play area is backed by celebrities Michelle Keegan, Mark Wright, and England footballers John Stones and Phil Foden.

HELLO! previously featured Amy Ramsey's plea for help funding her son's battle against leukaemia, but Dillan sadly lost his four-year fight with the disease on 30 June 2024.

In his final two weeks of palliative care, Dillan's one wish was to go outside. However, due to medical limitations and the absence of a safe, accessible outdoor space at the hospital, it wasn't possible.

Amy was determined to give other children at the hospital access to a suitable outdoor area, and in Dillan's memory, worked tirelessly to create 'Dilly's Den' at the hospital.

© Jade Eleanor Photography / jadeeleanor.com Dilly's Den is now open

"I wish I could have done this for Dillan", says Amy. "But I'm so proud we've done it for the others".

Amy's vision for Dilly's Den began just one week after losing her son.

Returning to the same room where she last held him, the inspirational mum began planning the transformation of a derelict rooftop above the children's ward into a vibrant, healing outdoor area.

© Jade Eleanor Photography / jadeeleanor.com The bell at Dilly's Den

Dilly's Den is a peaceful space for end-of-life patients to experience fresh air and sunlight.

The den features wheelchair and bed-accessible pathways, power outlets for IV poles and medical support, and a sensory zone for children with special needs. There's also an indoor den mural painted by artist Customised Unique, inspired by Dillan's favourite toys, nurses, and the artwork on his urn.

© Jade Eleanor Photography / jadeeleanor.com A young patient enjoying Dilly's Den

Opening Dilly's Den on 5 June, Amy said: "It’s hard to find the words to explain what today means to me and my family. Standing here, I feel an overwhelming mix of pride, grief, love, and above all, gratitude.

"Our son, Dilly, was just five years old when he passed away on this very ward. He spent most of his short but incredible life in and out of hospitals, bravely battling leukaemia for four long years.

"He had the cheekiest grin, the most infectious personality, and the biggest heart. He loved anything with adventure, fried chicken and a bit of chaos. He was pure joy. He taught us how to be brave without even trying.

"The Royal London became our second home. There were days of fear, nights of exhaustion, and moments of complete heartbreak."

© Jade Eleanor Photography / jadeeleanor.com Amy speaking at the opening of Dilly's Den

Amy continued: "But there were also incredible people – nurses, doctors, play specialists – who became part of our family, without our Loose Women panel in the oncology team, and our dream team of 7D nurses, we wouldn’t have felt such an attachment to this hospital, if anything, we would have never returned.

"They helped us smile when there was nothing to smile about. They helped Dillan laugh, even when his little body was tired. And they made us feel like we weren’t alone.

"After we lost Dillan, I knew I needed to create something that reflected his spirit – something full of life, colour, and play.

"That’s how Dilly’s Den was born. A rooftop space where kids who are going through the unthinkable can just be kids. A place where families can breathe for a minute, where laughter echoes louder than machines, and where joy doesn’t feel so far away."

© Jade Eleanor Photography / www.jadeeleanor.com The wonderful Dilly's Den play area

"Dilly’s Den is our thank you to this hospital – and our love letter to Dillan."

Sending a message to Dillan, Amy said: "This is for you, my boy. I hope you can see it. I hope you know how loved you are. Every child who laughs up here, every parent who gets a moment of peace, every life touched by this space – that’s all because of you."

© Jade Eleanor Photography An area of Dilly's Den

Funding for the project came through a GoFundMe campaign driven by Amy's devoted Instagram community.

Amy's daughter Aiyla, who is autistic, was also a source of inspiration for the design.

© Jade Eleanor Photography Amy with her family

"If Dillan had also had autism, being trapped in a hospital room with no outlet would have been unbearable," says Amy.

"This space is for children like Aiyla to those who need to move, play, and make sense of their world through touch and experience.

"One current patient, a young girl who is three years old and has lived at the hospital since birth due to complex medical needs, will soon be able to go outside for the very first time thanks to Dilly's Den."