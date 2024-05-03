Mother makes urgent plea for 'fighter' son, 5, battling terminal cancer

The mother of a five-year-old boy from London has made an urgent plea for help on social media, following the devastating news that her son's leukemia is terminal.

Amy Ramsey told HELLO! that the family has very little time to try and save Dillan, who is being treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital, and the financial pressure is adding to the strain. Amy and her husband Oguz also have two daughters, aged one and four.

Dillan was diagnosed with leukemia in May 2020 at age one and has undergone two bone marrow transplants, which have sadly not been successful in treating his cancer.

© Amy Ramsay Dillan Ramsay is bravely fighting cancer

He is now preparing for his next round of chemotherapy, as well as being treated with private natural therapies, which, Amy reveals on her GoFundMe page, are expensive at £10,000 a month.

It's a heartbreaking time for the family, who like any parents, just want their child to be ok. Watching videos of Dillan on Amy's Instagram page, we're so taken with her son's cheerful personality and zest for life despite the illness he is fighting.

VIDEO: Dillan Ramsay dances as he’s treated in hospital for leukemia

Several celebrities are following Dillan's journey and have shared words of support with the family. Strictly's Dianne Buswell posted: "Sending you all so much love and hope," and actress Michelle Keegan wrote: "Strongest little boy."

This Morning panelist Ashley James sent the message: "I’m so sorry my love. With every ounce of my soul I wish for a miracle. Sending you all so much love."

© Amy Ramsay Dillan Ramsay is being treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital

HELLO! asked Dillan's mum how our readers can best help their family at this tough time, and she told us that financial assistance is greatly appreciated.

Amy said: "We would really like to continue doing Dillan’s private integrated therapies to go alongside the chemo he’s about to have. We don’t have much time left and need to go full throttle with treatment.

"I also need Dillan’s Dad Oguz to be able to take time from work to help at the hospital and with our four and one-year-old girls, without having the financial pressure of our bills at home and the medical bills."

© Amy Ramsay Dillan Ramsay playing with his mum and siblings

In her latest post, Amy wrote: "Terminal. Incurable. Hospice. Body filled with Cancer. This is what Dillan said today to those words. We fight."

She added: "Dillan’s consultant has been lovely, and although we did have to meet with the palliative team yesterday, our consultant understands how much we don’t want to give up and I can see he doesn’t want to dim our shine with words so is choosing them respectfully.

"Our private integrated doctor called today and wants to work alongside us with the natural therapies so this is all still going ahead to support his body and keep him strong.

"Thank you to everyone for your support, please keep sharing and donating so that we can spend time with Dillan and keep the private therapies up."

You can support Amy and her family on her GoFundMe page here.