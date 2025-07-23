17 hacks for travelling with kids to avoid an 'anxiety-inducing experience'

I'm a toddler mum and I want to make the most of summer, travelling and exploring. We've already been to Scotland on a family holiday this year, and I'm here to provide some essential advice for easy travel. Plus, I've done my research and spoken to fellow parents to get clued up on travelling with children and teens too. Here's how to boss your next holiday.

Travelling with toddlers

Pack outfits together to make mornings easier

I find it so productive to get everything I need for one entire outfit (nappy included) and fold it up together. This means you have a handy little package each morning to hand to get your little one all set for the day.

I found this bargain Amazon carrier so handy

Trade up to a toddler carrier

We absolutely swore by our baby carrier when our son was younger for walks, festivals and travelling, now he's almost two and quite a weight so it doesn't work as well. I really debated about getting a toddler carrier, but boy, was I glad I got one. It's so easy to pop him in, you literally scoop them up, and it's surprising how much easier it makes carrying them around. It's a must for the airport or a train station!

Bring something new and exciting

Presenting something they haven't seen before piques a bit of curiosity. Miranda Thompson, Features Editor, believes that new toys help keep her toddler happy while travelling. "The journey to visit my mum always involves a three-hour train trip - and in order for it to go as painlessly as possible, I always plan in advance. I start by checking in with fellow mum friends as to what their toddlers are currently enjoying, so the last trip featured cheap stickers and a new busy book toy."

We unpacked new toys on the plane

Trusty toys

That being said, don't go for all new toys. I'd suggest bringing one trusty toy from home for familiarity. My only warning is making sure it's small enough and easy enough for you to lug around.

Invest in a travel pram

We endured travelling with our traditional pram for multiple occasions and wow it was so heavy and cumbersome to take everywhere. Once we switched to a lovely Joolz travel pram, our whole world changed. I love the fact you can collapse and pop up the pram with one hand, because let's face it - parents, sometimes that's all we have free. Even better if you can take it into the plane cabin with you, saving it from being thrown on the baggage carousel.

A travel pram is so much lighter and easier than a normal one

Tag team

If you're travelling in a couple, it's a good idea for one of you to be on toddler duty, while the other checks in the bags, navigates to the gate and buys the food. Miranda explains how her regular train journeys are tackled fairly: "Once on board, my husband and I divvy up duties; half an hour on, half an hour off."

Travelling with a toddler isn't easy

Toddler reins

If you have a toddler, you may consider reins for them. Okay, it's a controversial one, and I'll be honest, I had reservations about them. But faced with taking my toddler who loves running to a busy capital city (Edinburgh), I made a last-minute Amazon purchase. We got on really well with them as a safety measure while navigating busy public spaces. It also helped that he liked wearing them as we made them exciting by calling them his 'dinosaur backpack'.

We found reins useful only when absolutely needed

Bring a character to mealtimes

Eating out and about can be hit and miss with toddlers, and we found bringing a dinosaur toy to mealtimes and having him try some food first made it fun for him to then get involved.

Travelling with children

Be savvy with screen time

This is a judgement-free zone. Don't be afraid to use screen-time for entertainment to keep your kids happy. Headphones are essential so that you don't disturb any other travellers. Another thing I've heard about is limiting screen time the day you leave so that they are super excited to sit and watch when the time comes.

Make food fun

Try adding your usual snacks to cute containers or drawing a funny face on the banana – anything to eke out the time and make things a bit more fun during long and laborious travel days..

© Getty Images Snacks aplenty for kids

Take a change of clothes

"Travelling with children can be an anxiety-inducing experience, especially if you have a long flight or car journey. Having been through this with my children, who are now teens, planning was definitely key. I recommend packing a change of clothes for that unexpected spillage or bout of travel sickness, and a couple of plastic bags for the wet outfit. You can never be too organised with kids," advises Sophie Hamilton, Deputy Features Editor

Get them to pack their own backpack (with supervision)

Allowing your children a little bit of freedom about what they want to take to travel may make them a little more excited and content when they come to using what's inside their backpack.

Dress them in bright clothes

Dressing your child in bright clothes is not only a super cute thing for their summer travels, but it makes them easy to spot when you're in a crowded train station or stopped at the services.

© Getty Images bright clothes make your kids easier to spot

Be flexible

I'm a big fan of routine, but I'm beginning to understand that it's okay to relax the rules and stray from the schedule while travelling. Bedtimes may be later, snack time may be 24/7, but it's a holiday. It's supposed to be enjoyable for everyone, so go with the flow.

Travelling with teenagers

Give them their freedom

Taking your teens away with you is a good chance for them to get a taste of independence and for them to gain your trust. Dr Georgina Taylor, Child Psychotherapist, gave HELLO! her top tips on this topic and she suggested giving them "space to discover the world and give yourself permission to enjoy your own holiday too" is the best way to do it.

© Getty Images Let them go exploring on their own

Use tech to your advantage

"My top tip for travelling with teens is headphones so they can plug in, listen to their music. And don't forget a portable charger. Dead phone batteries with teens are the absolute worst," says mum-of-two Sophie.

Pack chewing gum

Another stellar tip from Sophie is to never forget chewing gum for car journeys. "I swear by it to ward off travel sickness for the kids," she says.