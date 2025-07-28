Phil Collins' rarely-seen son Nic stepped in amid health struggles as singer insists he's 'nowhere near death'

Phil Collins fans can all breathe a sigh of relief as the singer's team has assured that the 74-year-old is "nowhere near death".

The legendary musician and former Gensis frontman was at the center of online rumours and reports that he had recently begun receiving hospice care, leaving many fans to panic and speculate that his health was taking a worrying turn.

However, his team put out clarification recently, telling online US news outlet, TMZ, that he is not receiving hospice care, but instead is currently in the hospital for knee surgery and is not on his deathbed.

Fans were, of course, panicked to hear the former reports since Phil has been vocal about his health struggles in the past.

The Grammy-winning artist's health woes have meant that he hasn't been able to perform on stage in the way he used to. In a sweet turn of events however, his son, Nic, 24, stepped in to help back in 2022.

© Getty Images Phil Collins has set the record straight on his health

How Phil Collins' rarely-seen son, Nic, stepped in amid dad's health woes

While Phil was on his farewell tour with Genesis, his son Nic, whom he shares with his ex-wife Orianne Cevey, followed in his dad's footsteps, filling in for Phil on the drums.

Phil was unable to play his beloved instrument, since he was mostly conducting the shows from a chair and offering up vocals.

The artist, widely thought of as one of the greatest drummers of all time, has suffered nerve damage in his spine, which makes mobility – and inevitably his ability to play drums – increasingly difficult.

© David Wolff - Patrick Phil Collins, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford, Daryl Stuermer, and Phil's Nicholas perform at U Arena on March 17, 2022 in Nanterre, France.

Phil Collins' battles with severe health struggles

Earlier this year, the British-born artist made the revelation to MOJO magazine that he was no longer "hungry" to make music anymore after being "very sick".

"I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens," the 'I Can't Dance' hitmaker told the publication. But I'm not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I've been sick, I mean very sick."

In 2007, Phil suffered from a spinal injury, which, as a result of nerve damage, has increasingly affected his mobility over the years.

© Getty Images Phil Collins and Genesis perform at U Arena on March 17, 2022 in Nanterre, France.

For his final Genesis shows in 2022, the singer was mostly sitting to aid his comfort. He was also diagnosed with drop-foot in 2017, making it difficult for him to walk.

"It's still kind of sinking in a bit," he added, "I've spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock.

"If I can't do what I did as well as I did it, I'd rather relax and not do anything."

Phil played his farewell show with Genesis in 2022 along with his bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, with Nic on the drums.

© Getty Phil Collins has been open about his health struggles in the past, admitting that he has been 'very sick'

Phil Collins' five children and three divorces

Phil is a father to five children; his eldest is daughter Joely, whom he adopted in the early 1970s, and whose mother is Andrea Bertorelli. Andrea and Phil also welcomed a son, Simon.

Phil's third child was Lily Collins, an actress best known now for starring in Netflix's Emily in Paris, whom he welcomed with his second wife, Jill Tavelman.

The musician also shares two sons, Nicholas and Matthew, with his third wife, Orianne Cevey.

Phil and Orianne divorced in 2006, before reuniting and later separating again in 2020.