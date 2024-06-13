Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella supported by mom Jean Muggli and dad's girlfriend Kayla as she completes chemotherapy

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella is ready to say goodbye to chemotherapy, and her painful cancer journey.

The Good Morning America anchor's daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Jean Muggli, has been going through chemotherapy since she first underwent an emergency surgery in October after she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children, which first stems from the lower back part of the brain, the cerebellum.

The USC student and model, 20, has been candidly documenting her journey through her health battle with a YouTube series in support of her hospital, Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, and in her latest installment, she celebrated her last round of chemo.

Michael Strahan and daughter Isabella discuss her journey with brain cancer

Isabella started off her vlog sharing that she was about to board a plane from New York to North Carolina, where she would undergo three days of chemo, her last, after it had been delayed back in April.

Once at the hospital, she took fans along as she went through some of her chemo preparations, including getting fluids, tests, and walks around the hallway with her dad and his girlfriend Kayla Quick.

Back in her room, she shared: "[This is] the last time hopefully ever. Jealous of people who don't have to do this but at least it's almost over, and praying for those who have to go through it."

She next filmed the following day, updating viewers: "Just wanted to check in, tell you how I'm doing. I'm just really tired, it's hard for my eyes to open, I'm going to go back to sleep."

Isabella shared that it was 8:30 in the morning, and that she "went to sleep really early last night too," adding: "My legs are already feeling weak, it's hard to move around, so that's my update."

© YouTube Isabella was initially meant to finish chemo in May

In subsequent clips, her mom Jean is seen painting her daughter's toenails as she lay in the hospital bed, and in another endearing moment, she's talking to another patient at the hospital, a young boy, who had just undergone a bone marrow transplant.

© Instagram Isabella and her twin Sophia

In her last clip, she excitedly shared: "Last bag of chemo today, and then I have a little funfetti parade, and I'll ring the bell," before the video came to an end.

© Instagram Isabella and her mom Jean

Isabella first announced her cancer diagnosis in a joint GMA interview with her father and his longtime co-host Robin Roberts. "I didn't notice anything was off till probably like October 1," she said at the time, noting that her first symptoms were simply headaches, though it then evolved into nausea, and she "couldn't walk straight."

After her father promptly encouraged her to go to the doctor and have a round of tests done, they discovered a fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor – larger than a golf ball – in the back of her head. She has since had two surgeries to remove it. Michael also noted during the emotional conversation: "I don't really remember much," adding: "I just remember trying to figure out how to get to L.A. ASAP. And it just doesn't feel real. It just didn't feel real."