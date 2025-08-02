Arnold Schwarzenegger receives disappointing news days after 78th birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger's celebratory mood after his recent 78th birthday was short-lived as he received some disappointing news on Friday.

The actor's first foray into TV has come to an end after it was reported that Netflix has cancelled his action-comedy spy series, Fubar, after two seasons.

Cancelled

According to Deadline, Fubar was not renewed for a third season after a lacklustre performance following its June 12 season two premiere.

While the first season had a strong debut in May 2023, its second season landed in the last spot on Netflix's Top 10 for English-language series in its first week.

© Netflix Fubar has been cancelled by Netflix

From its release on Thursday, June 12, to Sunday, June 15, Fubar amassed 2.2 million views, compared to 11 million views across season one's premiere weekend.

While season two performed slightly better during its first full week, peaking at number seven with 3.3 million views, it dropped again to number 10 the following week with 1.8 million views before dropping out of the ranking completely.

Fubar sees Arnold in the role of undercover CIA agent Luke Brunner, who is on the verge of retirement until he's tasked with one final, explosive mission: to team up with another operative who just so happens to be his daughter, Emma, played by Monica Barbaro.



© Netflix Carrie-Anne Moss and Arnold Schwarzenegger star in season two

Fan reaction

Many fans appeared to agree with Netflix's decision, sharing their reactions to the cancellation news on social media.

"The second season was not that great. I stop watching midway. Plus they waited too long to bring it back," one complained. A second said: "Ep 1 season 2 was unbearably dull. Couldn't finish it. Didn't watch another episode."

© Netflix The series follows a father and daughter who are both CIA agents

A third added: "The first season was fun. The second season was incredibly silly nonsense, and not in an entertaining way. We dropped three or four episodes into the second season. Probably the biggest quality drop off between seasons I can think of."

Following the release of season two, many viewers took issue with the lack of scenes between Luke's daughter Emma and fellow agent Aldon (Travis Van Winkle).

© Netflix Fubar failed to perform like season one

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Just finished s2 of #fubar. Why were there barely any Aldon & Emma moments?? The Chips & Emma moments were fun (loved the dance scene!) but I was hoping we'd further explore Aldon & Emma's relationship this season. The moments we got were so brief and too subtle."

A second fan added: "Still mad about the lack of aldonemma in this season like what do you mean theoemma got more screentime than the ship we were developing in the first season. Like why didn't we get either of them talk about their feelings toward each other more but especially emma #fubar."

© Netflix Monica Barbaro stars as Emma Brunner, alongside Travis Van Winkle as Aldon Reece

A third viewer penned: "I understand #FUBAR isn't romance oriented but a little/a lot more Emma & Aldon wouldn't have hurt," prompting another fan to comment: "IK WE NEED THAT SEASON 3."

Despite some fans' disappointment, other viewers were pleased to see the show's return, with one person writing: "Season Two of #Fubar is out now on @netflix. I am gonna be binge-watching it," while another penned: " So glad they came back with a second season #FubarNetflix."