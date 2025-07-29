Cat Hendridge, veterinary surgeon: Your car is secretly making your dog feel 'unsafe'

Just like travelling with a child, travelling with a dog is a fine art – have you got the portable water bottle packed? Are they safely strapped in? Do you have to worry about car-sickness?

I've grown up with dogs, but my first-ever car journey with my childhood golden retriever was a two-hour trip back home when she was 12 weeks old – and it will forever be memorable for all the wrong reasons. I won't scar you with the details, but let's just say the interiors took a while to clean!

Part of the issue was that she was just a poor traveller in general (which can't be helped), but I now know there are several things we can do to help prevent our future dogs from feeling "nauseous" and even "unsafe."

Car search marketplace Cazoo developed the 'Ultimate Dog-friendly Car Guide' alongside veterinarian Cat Hendridge, better known as Cat the Vet, to help pet owners find the best car for them and their beloved dogs. See six things you need to know before you buy a car for you and your furry friend…

Smooth suspension

© Getty Images Smaller breeds are sensitive to vibrations and more likely to be car sick

First up and most interesting to me personally was how to ensure a smooth ride for car-sick pups.

"A bumpy ride can make dogs anxious or even nauseous. Smooth suspension is especially important for older dogs or smaller breeds that are sensitive to vibrations," said Cat. Kazoo recommended cars like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate, which excel in containing jolts.

Washable interior features

For sickness mishaps or even just muddy paws and shedding fur, it's important to have a car that is easily washable, with seat covers and boot liners. Trust me, speaking from experience, they can save a lot of stress.

Spacious boots

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Big boots allow larger dogs to lie down comfortably

According to Cazoo's inaugural Car-ufts, which tested the dog-worthiness of cars, larger dogs could jump with ease from the boot of the Volvo XC40.

Speaking of boots, a roomy yet flat floor allows larger dogs to stretch out and relax, while those with low boot lips or ones compatible with ramps allow for easier access – especially as dogs age. "Large or small dogs love a secure and spacious boot. Adding a comfy dog bed or crate can make all the difference," said Cat.

Ramp-friendly design

One recommended model was the Land Rover Defender, which has optional accessories designed specifically for dog ramps.

Cat the Vet added: "Senior dogs or large breeds need easy access. Choose cars with wide, flat boot spaces where you can install a ramp."

Travelling in the back seat

© Getty Images Dogs must be legally restrained for their saftey

The Car-ufts research also revealed that smaller dogs found models like the Hyundai i10 and Mercedes A-Class great for riding in the back seat. However, safety can be a concern for pet owners.

"Smaller breeds of dogs are often comfortable travelling in the back seat, but it is very important they are safely and legally restrained," noted Cat, referring to rule 57 of the Highway Code.

Climate control

An obvious issue for travelling with dogs in the summer is the temperature inside the car. Rear air vents or dual-zone climate control are lifesavers for pets, and experts recommended the Tesla Model Y, which even has its own 'Dog Mode' to ensure pet-safe temperature.

"Boots can heat up fast, even with the windows cracked. Climate control should be on every dog owner's checklist," advised Cat.