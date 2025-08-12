Prince William's 'measured' approach to reassuring Princess Charlotte in public

Onlookers only have to observe the Prince of Wales with his children for a short amount of time to see their close bond in action. Whether laughing and joking at Wimbledon or sharing in the victory of the Lionesses at the Euros final, Prince William, 43, and Princess Charlotte, 10, have shown they are tight while at public outings.

But in 2022, Prince William was seen with his daughter Princess Charlotte on a public outing with his wife, the Princess of Wales, 43, and it seemed the young royal needed a moment of reassurance as she watched the England v India Women's hockey match during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Charlotte have been seen in public together

Charlotte was seen with her head in her hands, and at another point looked as if her father was consoling her as she grimaced. The way William handled his daughter, who was just eight years old at the time, put his parenting skills on full display.

How does Prince William approach parenting Charlotte?

Swift Psychology's child and adolescent therapist, Laura Gwilt, highlights that in addressing Charlotte in these moments, he turns his body towards her and his posture is lowered to get on her eye level.

"His gaze remains on her even when hers is directed elsewhere. The gentle, steady touch on her shoulder in one moment and on her head in another signals physical closeness and availability without force," Laura explains, reflecting on William's attempt to validate Charlotte's feelings.

© Getty Prince William bent to Charlotte's level

"From an attachment perspective, this can indicate a secure base: the parent positions themselves as accessible and attuned, allowing the child to approach when ready."

How William parents Charlotte in public

Parenting isn't easy, especially when you have the eyes of the world on the adult and the child. Having been raised in the public eye, William shows he understands how to address Charlotte during these tricky moments on royal engagements without exacerbating the issue or making his daughter feel exposed.

© Getty William was seen resting a gentle hand on Charlotte's head

"In a high-attention setting, he uses non-intrusive, low-arousal behaviours - minimal movement, gentle touch, reduced physical distance - to create a private channel of support, the child therapist tells us.

© Getty William showed Charlotte plenty of attention

"These strategies align with co-regulation principles, where the adult offers cues that can help a child manage their own emotional state. By keeping gestures contained, he avoids adding to sensory input or drawing public attention to her."

A tried and tested method

William's compassionate approach to Charlotte gets the tick of approval from child expert Laura.

© Getty Images Charlotte seemed to experience a moment of overwhelm

"Evidence shows that children benefit when adults respond with calm, measured cues in overstimulating environments," she tells us. "This can help because it communicates safety and stability, preserves the child’s autonomy, and prevents escalation. Even without eye contact, maintaining proximity and gentle touch can reassure a child that support is available and unconditional."

© Getty Charlotte attended with both parents

She concludes: "These small, deliberate behaviours are consistent with evidence-based approaches for supporting children in moments of potential overwhelm - especially when they are in the public eye."