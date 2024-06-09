Princess Kate and Prince William's strict parenting ban to 'empower' George, Charlotte and Louis

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Prince William's strict parenting ban to 'empower' George, Charlotte and Louis
The Prince and Princess of Wales have the help of a Norland nanny

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales live by strict protocols as senior royals and it is no different for their three young children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

However, the royal parents have also created rules of their own when it comes to raising their brood with the influence of their Norland nanny showing up in their approach to parenting.

Kate cuddling Charlotte and sitting next to George at polo match, 2018© Getty
Kate is a hands-on mother

Speaking to Netmums, Norland-trained nanny and co-host of The Sleep Mums podcast, Sarah Carpenter, opened up about the rules the skilled childcare professionals are bound by.

A royal parenting ban

"For a Norland Nanny, shouting at or raising our voice around our charges is completely banned and rightly so as it does not allow children to feel empowered or supported," Sarah revealed. 

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince Louis and Kate at church© Getty
The Wales follow guidance from their Norland nanny

This no-shouting approach is one the Waleses use with their children. Good Housekeeping reported that controlling the volume of one's voice is a strict household rule, revealing that communication is paused with the young princes and princess when voices are raised.

It has also been reported that shouting results in removal from the situation and that William and Kate prefer to discuss emotions with their children on a "chat sofa".

Princess Charlotte with Prince George, who is sticking his tongue out© Karwai Tang
The Waleses use a 'chat sofa'

This alternative to the naughty step or to a 'time out' means that the children's emotions can be unpacked. The royal parents reciprocate the no shouting rule meaning they don't allow themselves to shout at the children if the children can't shout at them or each other.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis accompanied by their parents for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot© Getty
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend Lambrook School, near Ascot

This word is off-limits

In the Netmums piece, Sarah Carpenter also shared the word that is banned from use with Norland nannies. A Norland nanny won't use the term 'silly' unless in a lighthearted context like 'let's make silly faces'. 

Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Princess Kate and Prince William on the balcony during Trooping the Colour © eGtty
A Norland nanny will never call a child 'silly'

Norland nannies put emphasize the action, not the child when using a negative word towards them.

Royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo

George, Charlotte, and Louis are parented with the support of Norland nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Maria Teresa Borrallo© Max Mumby/Indigo
Maria is the royal Norland nanny

Maria joined the Waleses in 2014 when they were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and has since been spotted at historic events such as the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank when she rode in the car with bridesmaid Princess Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Theodora Williams accompanied by Princess Charlotte's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo© Pool/Max Mumby
Maria accompanied Princess Charlotte in the car at Princess Eugenie's wedding

She was also seen helping the Princess of Wales with Prince George at his sister Charlotte's christening in 2015 where she was spotted interacting with the late Queen.

Maria often wears her Norland uniform, see here at Princess Charlotte's christening back in 2015© Getty
Maria helped Princess Kate at Princess Charlotte's christening back in 2015

Royal commentator Victoria Murphy told ABC News: "The nannies are taught everything from defensive driving to security issues to how to care for a future king or queen."

