Princess Kate and Prince William's strict parenting ban to 'empower' George, Charlotte and Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales live by strict protocols as senior royals and it is no different for their three young children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

However, the royal parents have also created rules of their own when it comes to raising their brood with the influence of their Norland nanny showing up in their approach to parenting.

© Getty Kate is a hands-on mother

Speaking to Netmums, Norland-trained nanny and co-host of The Sleep Mums podcast, Sarah Carpenter, opened up about the rules the skilled childcare professionals are bound by.

A royal parenting ban

"For a Norland Nanny, shouting at or raising our voice around our charges is completely banned and rightly so as it does not allow children to feel empowered or supported," Sarah revealed.

© Getty The Wales follow guidance from their Norland nanny

This no-shouting approach is one the Waleses use with their children. Good Housekeeping reported that controlling the volume of one's voice is a strict household rule, revealing that communication is paused with the young princes and princess when voices are raised.

It has also been reported that shouting results in removal from the situation and that William and Kate prefer to discuss emotions with their children on a "chat sofa".

© Karwai Tang The Waleses use a 'chat sofa'

This alternative to the naughty step or to a 'time out' means that the children's emotions can be unpacked. The royal parents reciprocate the no shouting rule meaning they don't allow themselves to shout at the children if the children can't shout at them or each other.

© Getty Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend Lambrook School, near Ascot

This word is off-limits

In the Netmums piece, Sarah Carpenter also shared the word that is banned from use with Norland nannies. A Norland nanny won't use the term 'silly' unless in a lighthearted context like 'let's make silly faces'.

© eGtty A Norland nanny will never call a child 'silly'

Norland nannies put emphasize the action, not the child when using a negative word towards them.

Royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo

George, Charlotte, and Louis are parented with the support of Norland nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Maria is the royal Norland nanny

Maria joined the Waleses in 2014 when they were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and has since been spotted at historic events such as the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank when she rode in the car with bridesmaid Princess Charlotte.

© Pool/Max Mumby Maria accompanied Princess Charlotte in the car at Princess Eugenie's wedding

She was also seen helping the Princess of Wales with Prince George at his sister Charlotte's christening in 2015 where she was spotted interacting with the late Queen.

© Getty Maria helped Princess Kate at Princess Charlotte's christening back in 2015

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's golden rule for children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Royal commentator Victoria Murphy told ABC News: "The nannies are taught everything from defensive driving to security issues to how to care for a future king or queen."