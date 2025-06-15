Who looked after George, Charlotte, and Louis during William and Kate's absence for Trooping the Colour 2025?

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans on Saturday as they made an appearance alongside their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis during Trooping the Colour.
Though the royal children were seen with their mother during the procession to mark the King's official birthday and on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the RAF flypast, there were moments where George, Charlotte, and Louis were without their parents.
Royal fans were left wondering who takes care of them in these moments, such as during William's ride on horseback from Horse Guards Parade. Their supervisor in such times is a special lady – the royal nanny.
Who is the Wales family's nanny?
The Wales family's nanny is a childcare professional named Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Hailing from Spain, Maria has worked with William and Kate since the birth of George in 2013.
She is a Norland Nanny, meaning she was trained at the prestigious Norland College in Bath. Norland offers a BA (Hons) degree in Early Childhood Education and Care, as well as diploma courses.
Graduates of Norland are sought after for their expertise in child development and care and best recognised in their light brown uniform and hat.
According to Norland nanny Louenna Hood, in her role as George, Charlotte, and Louis' nanny, Maria will be responsible for feeding the children, arranging school pick-up and drop-off, and making sure all their clothes and shoes fit correctly and are labelled accordingly.
"A nanny will also be expected to support each child with their homework and make it as fun and interesting as possible," Louenna told HELLO! last year.
"Depending on how each individual child learns, we might set up a homework station in the garden or in an indoor den, to stop boredom and resistance setting in."
Promoting the independence of a child is also of importance to a Norland nanny. "It can be as simple as making their bed in the morning or learning to make scrambled eggs for breakfast. We become their teachers and it’s more important that we teach these skills than just do the tasks ourselves," Louenna revealed.
As a royal nanny, Maria has the extra responsibility of occasionally joining the family on public outings. This has previously included looking after the children at the weddings of their aunt Pippa Middleton to James Matthews and uncle Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.