Arnold Schwarzenegger's son shows off fit physique in new photos away from home

Joseph Baena is taking a break from lifting weights at the gym.

This week, the youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a round of photos from his latest adventure, a trip to Kings Canyon National Park, which is adjacent to Sequoia National Park in California.

The 27-year-old is the FUBAR actor's son with Mildred Baena, his family's former housekeeper he had an affair with while married to Maria Shriver, who he married in 1986, and with whom he shares Katherine, 35, Christina, 33, Patrick, 31, and Christopher, 27, who was born five days after his half-brother.

Joseph took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a round of photos from this trip, starting off with a photo of himself atop a rock wearing a Harley Davidson t-shirt and Solomons.

He next shared photos with his friends, along with videos of him cruising through the mountains, a bonfire, and posing next to the famously massive Sequoia trees.

© FilmMagic Arnold and Joseph in June 2025

"Hobbies include, but are not limited to: Hiking, Camping and Views Maxing," he wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"What a vibe," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Looks beautiful out there. Hope you had a great time sir," and: "Coolest Schwarzenegger," as well as: "He looks just like his father."

© Getty Images The 27-year-old learned Arnold was his dad when he was around 13 years old

Joseph has indeed taken after his dad, and often also shares photos to his social media of him weightlifting. In a recent Instagram post, he opened up about his health transformation, sharing a video that saw him throwing himself back on the couch, and read: "Kind of tired, might skip the gym today." It then cut to a photo of him as a kid on the beach, followed by another clip of him now, swiftly standing up from the couch.

"People sometimes forget that I used to be chubby in high school," he then wrote in his caption, recalling: "I got cut from my basketball and soccer team because I couldn't keep up with the other kids. Swim didn't have tryouts thankfully and completely changed my life forever. That was my introduction to fitness and training. Everyone starts somewhere but starting is the most important."

© Instagram He has followed in his father's weight lifting footsteps

Joseph's brother Christopher, who has recently lost over 30 pounds, has also opened up about his wellness journey, most recently during the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles in June, during which he opened up about his weight loss, describing it as a "big process."

© FilmMagic The Terminator star with his four other children

"I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities," he first shared, and recalled: "I was like, 'I want to go skydiving.' And my friends were like, 'Yeah, no shot.' I was like, 'Yeah, I can't skydive.'"

"It's not an overnight thing, but it took a lot of trial and error," he added, and emphasized: "And even still to this day ... when you're saying, oh, before and after photos ... I don't feel like I'm [at] an after yet. I don't feel like I'm at the point."