Who is Maria Shriver’s famous new boyfriend after pair were photographed together?

Maria Shriver, the ex-wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger, was recently spotted with her suspected love interest Matthew Dowd – 12 years after they were first romantically linked.

The 69-year-old was spotted enjoying a leisurely stroll in Los Angeles with the ABC News analyst. Maria opted for a casual ensemble as she donned a simple white T-shirt with black leggings. The star left her brunette locks down and kept a low profile with a pair of sunglasses and a brown hat.

© Getty Images Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver from 1986-2011

Meanwhile, Matthew donned a blue T-shirt with a pair of gray pants. The 64-year-old accessorized with a white cap and a pair of black sunglasses.

The sighting comes after Maria admitted that she had been single "for her whole 60s" during an interview on Today with Jenna & Friends. "Your 60s are fantastic, and I was single in my 60s. I have been single my whole 60s. And now I’m ending my 60s. I loved being single, but other people had a big problem with it," she explained.

© WireImage Patrick Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

Maria admitted that she was "happily single". "'I think other people are like, 'You don’t have a boyfriend yet? What do you think that’s about?' or 'What’s wrong? What do you think you’re doing? Are you not open?'," she added.

"I also think people want you to be happy and they want you to have love and they want you to be in a couple."

She continued: "I’m interested in any great love experience...That’s a yes. I’m kind of trying to be open and yes to life in all its forms. How about that? I just made that all up.

"I think if a great man comes along, that’s great, at any age, by the way."

© Getty The former couple share four children

Maria was married to Arnold for 25 years until 2011, when it was revealed that he had an affair with the family’s housekeeper, resulting in the birth of his son, Joseph Baena. The former couple share four children together.

During a chat on the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, Maria admitted that she was "open" to finding love again. "I'm a frustrated matchmaker myself, and I'm a big believer in relationships and love. I've just kind of gotten to the place now where I'm thinking, I don't know, maybe, but my life is really full. I’m not looking, but I'm open to whatever God sends my way," she shared.

Who is Matthew Dowd?

© Getty Images Matthew Dowd is a political analyst

Matthew is the chief political analyst for ABC News and has been a strategist for more than 100 campaigns in his career. He served as a political strategist for George W. Bush during both his 2000 and 2004 presidential campaigns. However, he publicly split with the president in 2006 over the Iraq war.

Maria's suspected love interest has also worked for her ex-husband – serving on Arnold's gubernatorial reelection campaign.