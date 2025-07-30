Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Arnold Schwarzenegger's, 78, private decade-long romance with Heather Milligan, 50 — all you need to know
Subscribe
Arnold Schwarzenegger's, 78, private decade-long romance with Heather Milligan, 50 — all you need to know
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan attend Netflix's "FUBAR" Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger's, 78, private decade-long romance with younger girlfriend — all you need to know

The Terminator star was famously once married to Maria Shriver

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, for being one of the most recognizable names, is also a lot more private than you'd expect when it comes to a particular aspect of his private life.

The actor and fitness icon, who celebrates his 78th birthday today, was once famously married to Maria Shriver for 25 years, before a public separation and divorce stemming from an infamous affair with Mildred Baena.

The pair have remained friends and amicable co-parents since then, and for over a decade, Arnold has quietly been dating Heather Milligan, keeping their romance out of the spotlight more so than other parts of his life like his famous kids and career.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan attend The Spectator Cigar Awards Dinner 2014, sponsored by Mehmet Kurt of Kingwood Stud, founded by Boisdale at Boisdale on November 16, 2014 in London, England© Getty Images
Meet Arnold's girlfriend, Heather Milligan

Read on to learn more about Heather, how their romance began, and what it's like now…

Who is Heather Milligan?

Heather, 50, is a noted physical therapist. She is the founder and owner of Elite OrthoSport Physical Therapy & Performance, one of the largest physical therapy clinics in the West side of Los Angeles.

Her bio on their website lists that she has a MBA from the University of Nevada Las Vegas and has 20 years of experience as a physical therapist, plus 20 years as a competitive gymnast, having primarily worked with athletes.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan attend the 188th Oktoberfest at Marstall tent on September 23, 2023 in Munich, Germany© Getty Images
The pair first met in 2012, when he visited her to treat his shoulder after a surgery

It adds: "She has used both her clinical and business experience to establish a team of physical therapists at Elite OrthoSport that share her values and approach to provide the highest level of care and individual attention to each patient."

How did Heather and Arnold meet?

Heather met the Terminator star in 2012, not long after separating from Maria, when he was recovering from a shoulder surgery before starring with Sylvester Stallone in the heist thriller Escape Plan the following year.

Former US governor and Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend Heather Milligan leave the annual Austrian downhill ski race Hahnenkamm race in Kitzbuehel, Austria, 25 January 2014.© Getty Images
Arnold and Heather were first spotted together the following year

His surgeon recommended he see Heather, with Arnold recalling hearing: "There's only one [person], it's Heather – any athlete, I always send them to her, because she's the only one that really knows what they're talking about," per a conversation with People.

"So I went to her, and then after my therapy was finished, after I was finished with the movie, I called her back and took her out for lunch to say thank you," cheekily adding right after: "And then one thing led to the next." The pair have been dating since then.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan attend Netflix's "FUBAR" Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
They most recently appeared at the "FUBAR" season two premiere in June

Their private romance

Despite not documenting their romance extensively on social media, it looks like the couple are still going strong, last appearing together in June at the premiere of FUBAR's second season in Los Angeles. She is also reportedly close with his five kids as well.

During an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights last year, Arnold couldn't help but gush: "Ten years ago, I fell in love with Heather, my girlfriend, who is a physical therapist, who treats a lot of football players and boxers and UFC fighters and basketball players, and she's really a fanatic about sports, especially about football," explaining that she was sitting beside him to answer any questions about the sport ahead of his conversation with the brothers.

Arnold Schwarzenegger his son Christopher Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan during the 31st WeiÃwurstparty at Hotel Stanglwirt on January 19, 2024 in Going near Kitzbuehel, Austria.© Getty Images
Heather is seemingly also close with Arnold's family

Speaking with People in 2023, he adorably added: "We have so many things in common. I think the world of her. I love that she’s into working. She’s clearly independent. She just is driven as hell."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger's family

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Weddings
See more
Read More